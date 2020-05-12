OFFERS
Tue, May 12
Clarkdale cancels summer concert season, Old Fashioned Fourth of July events

The Town of Clarkdale has made the tough decision to cancel the annual Old Fashioned 4th of July celebration that generally takes place in Clarkdale Town Park with 1,000 attendees. The town's summer concert season has also been canceled. File photo

Staff report
Originally Published: May 12, 2020 11:23 a.m.

CLARKDALE - The Town of Clarkdale has had some very hard decisions to make where summer events are concerned due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

After careful consideration and with public safety in mind, the 2020 Concert in the Park season has been postponed to the summer of 2021. There will be no summer concerts this year. All bands have been notified and have agreed to be rescheduled to the 2021 concert season. The town has received an overwhelming response of understanding from the contracted bands.

In addition, the town has made the tough decision to cancel the annual Old Fashioned 4th of July celebration that generally takes place in Clarkdale Town Park with 1,000 attendees.

“We are trying to make responsible decisions when it comes to these popular events that make it impossible to manage social distancing practices,” said Parks and Recreation Manager, Joni Westcott. “It was incredibly hard, and we know the public is going to be very upset. There are too many unknowns at this point.

“We tried to explore alternative options and there just aren’t any that do not involve some sort of public gathering. It may seem early to cancel the 4th of July event, but a great deal of planning goes into the event and we do not know what the governor’s regulations will be in the coming months. We hope the community will understand.”

Concerts in the Park sponsor, Salt River Materials Group, has opted to re-route their donation to the purchase of a 4th of July lighting display that will be set up in Clarkdale Town Park. “We want to display Clarkdale’s patriotic spirit and we thank SRMG for their support to do so,” Westcott said.

If you have any questions, please feel free to contact the Parks & Recreation Department at 928-639-2460 or by email: parks.rec@clarkdale.az.gov. www.clarkdale.az.gov.

