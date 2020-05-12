Curbside pickup at Yavapai County public libraries

VERDE VALLEY — With 15 libraries, including branches in Beaver Creek and Clarkdale, the Yavapai County Free Library District has been available by phone to answer questions during the COVID-19 pandemic.

As of May 11, the county’s library’s district – YCFLD – has implemented curbside pickup with procedures set up “to keep both staff and patrons safe, while giving patrons access to more materials,” the district announced in a news release.

To order and pick up items from your library, place any holds through the online catalog or contact your branch library by phone or email to ask for help placing holds.

The library will notify you when your items are available for pickup. Either call when you have arrived at the library or call from home to arrange a pickup time.

Curbside pickup at Cottonwood Public Library to begin May 18 COTTONWOOD — Beginning May 18, the Cottonwood Public Library will reinstate its curbside pickup for library materials. This service will be available from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Patrons with available holds may call the library to schedule a time for pickup, or call from the parking lot, and library staff will bring materials to a designated location. All due dates for library material returns have been extended to June 19, and the library can begin to receive returns in the drop boxes starting May 18. Due to public safety concerns related to COVID-19, the Cottonwood Public Library will remain closed to the public. Library patrons can continue to utilize free digital services with a library card. Library card registration is now available online. The Cottonwood Public Library has a variety of online resources available to our community, including e-books and continuing education. Citizens are encouraged to take advantage of these offerings at ctwpl.info/databases.asp. For more information, visit ctwpl.info or call 928-634-7559.

Once you arrive at the library, open your vehicle’s trunk and stay in the vehicle, as library staff will bring your items out and put them in the trunk after they have verified your identity.

Items are to be returned to the library book drop. If your branch does not have a book drop, follow the posted instructions.

For more information contact Kelly Roberge at 928-442-5378 or call your library branch for hours of operation during the pandemic.

Beaver Creek Public Library is at 4810 E. Beaver Creek Road in Rimrock. Clark Memorial Library is at 39 N. 9th St. in Clarkdale.

For more information …

According to Beaver Creek Library Coordinator Beth Franklin, librarians have also helped patrons during the COVID-19 pandemic by creating lists for regional job opportunities, providing information on how to reach the Centers for Disease Control’s Emergency Operations Center, providing information on how to file for unemployment benefits, and researching alternative sites for faxing and copying.

“Libraries have moved very quickly to help our patrons, who we miss seeing most of all,” Franklin said.

The free library district has modified its website to highlight its online resources and provide access to COVID-19 information. Visit yavapailibrary.org for more information.

Virtual services provided

The county’s network of free libraries is also providing virtual services such as conducting research for patrons, directing patrons to appropriate resources, completing projects such as inventorying their collections, and improving themselves through professional development, said Yavapai County Free Library District Director Corey Christians.

YCFLD libraries also offer e-materials for online check out, and e-library card registration is available online.

Visit yavapailibrary.org or call your local library for more information. Also visit the Yavapai County Free Library District on its Facebook page.

YCFLD has also boosted Wi-Fi services offered around-the-clock at Beaver Creek Library, Franklin said.

“I have seen parents with their children doing homework on their tablets in the parking lot,” Franklin said. “Another gentleman wrote a thank you note for the ability to use Wi-Fi.”

Important process

During the pandemic, the Clark Memorial Library staff has worked on inventory of current circulation items and “redoing worn and unreadable spine labels,” according to Library Coordinator Eleanor Mooney.

“The inventory helps us find missing materials, items from other libraries and uncatalogued items, so it’s an important process,” Mooney said.

During regular operating hours, both Mooney and Bonnie Best have answered phone calls to assist patrons with their library needs, including help with accessing the library’s digital collection.

“For some patrons, using digital resources is a new experience and they have been happy to find us here by phone to walk them through the steps,” Mooney said.

Mooney also said. That Clark Memorial Library staff has also resuscitated its previously defunct Facebook page “so it will now accurately reflect what is happening at the Clarkdale library.”