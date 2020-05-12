Jerome Historic Home Tour presents virtual version this year

For the first time in 55 years, Jerome will not be having the annual Historic Home and Building Tour due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

This is the longest running home tour in the state of Arizona. The Jerome Tour typically attracts about 1,500 people in two days for the wonderful celebration of historic and unique homes in the mile-high town.

This tour is the major fundraiser for the Jerome Chamber of Commerce. The weekend requires homeowners to open their homes plus the help of 70 volunteers to accomplish the exciting event.

Enjoy this look back at some great homes from the past tours. To see the tour visit https://tours.tourfactory.com/tours/tour.asp?t=2736451&idx=1.

Also, visit www.jeromechamber.com to read more about the shops, galleries, restaurants, bars, wine tasting rooms and activities that make Jerome one of Arizona’s favorite destinations.