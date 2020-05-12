Obituary: Jane F. Hurst, 1947-2020
Jane F. Hurst, 72, of Clarkdale, Arizona, passed away peacefully at home on Friday, May 8, 2020. She was born in Moline, Ill., on May 28, 1947 to the late Floyd and Musetta Kracht.
She moved to Clarkdale in 1999 after retiring from the Department of Defense as the Finance Director at the Sand Diego Naval Station.
Jane pursued an interest in researching her family genealogy. She loved to spend time in the kitchen cooking for those she loved.
She is survived by her only brother, John Kracht of Cornville, Ariz. She is preceded in death by her parents, Floyd and Musetta (Van Winkle) Kracht.
Please leave your condolences at www.buelerfuneralhome.com.
Information provided by survivors.
