OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Submit Event
MEDIA
Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections State Archives
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Public Notices Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local Regional State Crime & Courts CVBugle.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Commentary Rants & Raves
SPORTS
CELEBRATE
KUDOS
Art Nightlife See & Do Music Movies Books
FEATURES
Blogs Business & Economy What's Happening Outdoors
VILLAGER
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
About Us Event Calendar RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo General Submissions Place an Ad Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections State Archives Public Notices Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
TRUSTED NEWS LEADER FOR COTTONWOOD, CAMP VERDE & THE VERDE VALLEY
Tue, May 12
Weather  77.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Obituary: Jane F. Hurst, 1947-2020

Originally Published: May 12, 2020 11:02 a.m.

Jane F. Hurst, 72, of Clarkdale, Arizona, passed away peacefully at home on Friday, May 8, 2020. She was born in Moline, Ill., on May 28, 1947 to the late Floyd and Musetta Kracht.

She moved to Clarkdale in 1999 after retiring from the Department of Defense as the Finance Director at the Sand Diego Naval Station.

Jane pursued an interest in researching her family genealogy. She loved to spend time in the kitchen cooking for those she loved.

She is survived by her only brother, John Kracht of Cornville, Ariz. She is preceded in death by her parents, Floyd and Musetta (Van Winkle) Kracht.

Please leave your condolences at www.buelerfuneralhome.com.

Information provided by survivors.

Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

More like this story

Musetta Loraine Kracht 1917 - 2007
Obituary: Ellie Feinblatt Bauer September 16, 1934 to April 2, 2020
Obituary: Freida E. Killingsworth 1919-2019
Obituary: Linda Ann ‘Chaya Miriam’ Colodner, 1944-2020
Obituary: Mary Jane (Keene) Vandre, 1927-2020

Subscribe

* indicates required
Websites
News