TRUSTED NEWS LEADER FOR COTTONWOOD, CAMP VERDE & THE VERDE VALLEY
Tue, May 12
Weather  77.0° weather icon
Officer shot in ambush is home and recovering
Matt Strickland plans to return to work soon

Officer Matt Strickland is home and recovering well from a May 7 shotgun wound to his left arm, according to the Cottonwood Police Department, and he plans to return to duty soon. Courtesy photo

By Jason W. Brooks
Originally Published: May 12, 2020 12:21 p.m.

COTTONWOOD — A police officer who was hit with a shotgun blast during a May 6 altercation is recovering well, a Cottonwood Police Department sergeant said Tuesday.

According to Sgt. Chad Sinn, officer Matt Strickland is at home recovering from his injury after being treated at a hospital.

“He wanted everyone to know he is doing well and wants to thank everyone for their support and well wishes,” Sinn said. “We all look forward to him returning to work soon.”

Strickland, a six-year veteran of the Cottonwood Police Department, was shot when he and another officer were responding to a call to the 1400 block of East Birch Street at about 7:45 p.m. for a report of a man who was reportedly “charging vehicles passing by him.”

Officers said the man, later identified as 57-year-old Jeffrey John Thomas of Cottonwood, appeared to be holding what appeared to be a flagpole, but it turned out to be a loaded shotgun. Officers returned fire, but the initial shot that hit Strickland turned out to be the only gunshot wound of the incident.

Based on Thomas’ actions leading up to the shooting, and statements made to investigators, it is believed he intended to ambush the arriving officers. Thomas was the subject of two other interactions on May 6, including a morning call for erratic behavior and an intervention that resulted in Thomas not being removed from his home.

Thomas was taken into custody without incident or injury; his name and case had not turned up in online court records as of the afternoon of Tuesday, May 12; he is being held on a $500,000 bond.

