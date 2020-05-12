Report shows major increase in overdose deaths in Yavapai County

Accidental and undetermined drug overdose deaths in Yavapai County increased significantly from 47 deaths in 2018 to 68 deaths in 2019, an increase of 45%.

The Yavapai County Overdose Fatality Review Board recently released a new report outlining overall findings on the cases that have been reviewed from 2016-2019. The OFRB was formed in 2016 with the goal of determining recommendations to prevent accidental drug overdose deaths.

Polysubstance use, methamphetamine use and fentanyl use in Yavapai County are of significant concern. A majority of overdose deaths involved polysubstance use. Methamphetamine is listed in the cause of death in 26 cases in 2019. This is in comparison to 13 cases in 2018, a significant increase of 100%. Heroin is listed in the cause of death in 12 cases and fentanyl is listed in the cause of death in 10 cases.

In 2019, there are 41 male decedents and 27 female decedents. Overdose deaths of females increased significantly, from 14 deaths in 2018 to 27 deaths in 2019, an increase of 95%.

The age range of decedents is from 17 years of age to 77 years of age. The age category of 21-30 years of age is the most common age range of death with 19 decedents. This number increased from 9 deaths in 2018, a significant increase of 122%. The second highest age category is 61-70 years of age range with 16 decedents. This number increased from 8 deaths in 2018, an increase of 100%.

To access the entire report, please go to www.matforce.org.

