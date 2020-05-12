Sedona Heritage Museum collecting COVID-19 memories

The Sedona Historical Society is asking residents to share their COVID-19 experiences for posterity.

The Society would like to capture some of the stories about how you are coping with the COVID-19 virus restrictions and risks.

They plan to preserve these stories for the future as part of their permanent collection and possibly a future exhibit.

What has your experience been like? Do you have a funny, sad, poignant, uplifting story? What’s different, or the same?

Share your stories about how you’re staying in touch, coping with kids at home, learning a new skill, etc. Anyone can submit a story by visiting the Society’s website and following the guidelines at sedonamuseum.org/covid-19-stories/

“We are living history,” said Society Historian Janeen Trevillyan. “Just as people are looking back in time now for valuable experiences and lessons-learned, along with inspiration and strength, so will future generations look back at our experiences in 2020 for their own know-how and insight.”

Stories and memories will become a collective diary of experiences. Guidelines for submission are on the webpage.

Submissions will be screened before posting for public view for appropriateness; it is not intended as an opinion-sharing forum.

The Sedona Historical Society’s mission is to research, preserve and tell the history of the greater Sedona area. For more information, call 928-282-7038. sedonamuseum.org.