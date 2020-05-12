Sign up for Sedona Arts Center’s virtual classes

Sedona Arts Center will offer virtual classes in the summer for artists of all talent levels.

From painting to photography to abstractions and multi-media work, Sedona Arts Center has something for just about everyone.

Visit sedonaartscenter.org or call 928-282-3809 for more information. Sedona Arts Center is at 15 Art Barn Road.

Painting for all Levels

Friday, May 22

Gretchen Lopez

This class truly is for painters of all degrees of experience, as this one-day class in oil or acrylic will guide and teach students how to approach the painting process with confidence, while exploring the basics of value-pattern, composition and color.

Students may work from photographs or from live objects, as Gretchen Lopez will provide demonstrations, as well as individual attention.

Thanks to special outreach, Sedona Arts Center can offer this course at a reduced rate of $45 per student while allowing students to work safely from home as they develop their painting skills.

Enrolled students will receive an email invitation with a link to join the ZOOM meeting platform. You will be asked to download Zoom and the class will start with a brief Zoom orientation.

Gretchen Lopez’s Painting For All Levels Online class is May 22, May 29 and June 5.

IPhonography Online

Crash Course

Saturday, May 23

Kelli Klymenko

Learn to shoot, edit and share landscapes, portraits and close-ups of the world around you using only your iPhone. Kelli Klymenko will guide you through simple tips and tricks that will help you improve your photography.

Photography is more pointing and shooting. Discover how to capture the essence of a place and your subjects. You will also learn basic video and video editing techniques for use with apps such as Facebook and Instagram.

Learn how to get the highest resolution images on your iPhone and apps, practice creative techniques including High Dynamic Range techniques – known as HDR. Also shoot panoramas, learn about the latest editing, filters and stylizing apps, learn about iPhone equipment such as lenses, remotes and tripods, and learn how to use the hottest new tools on your iPhone.

Kelli Klymenko’s iPhonography Online Crash Course, is May 23, June 20 and July 25.

Online Workshop -

The Inspired Abstract

July 11–12, July 18

Julie Bernstein Engelmann

Julie Bernstein Engelmann will give you a foundation for abstract painting. Using layers, you’ll be guided to enter the painting process naturally, develop a deep and luscious visual space, and weave into it brush-marks that grow from a personally meaningful inspiration.

A focus of this workshop is to find ease in bringing your mid-process beautiful abstract mess to completion. You’ll create two acrylic paintings that embody meaning, naturalness, and spatial depth and flow – qualities that lift an abstract painting from amateur to professional. Zoom online sessions will allow for group and individual sessions.

You’ll also: learn the role of background, middle ground, and foreground in abstraction; discover how to deepen your painting’s visual space; and make small changes to the flow of a painting that bring your painting into focus.

Julie Bernstein Engelmann’s Inspired Abstract workshop is three days: July 11-12, and July 18.