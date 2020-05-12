Spaceship Earth to make landing at Sedona’s Mary D. Fisher Theatre

With the Mary D. Fisher Theatre temporarily closed, the Sedona International Film Festival is proud to continue “MDF@Home” by partnering with NEON Releasing for this week’s special virtual release of the new film “Spaceship Earth.”

The festival is collaborating with NEON and other terrific distributors to bring a bit of the Mary D. Fisher Theatre experience to your home.

MDF@Home features several new indie films still in their theatrical release window and now available for you to stream at home from the best seat in your house.

Best of all … for “Spaceship Earth” and each title, 50% of all sales will benefit the Mary D. Fisher Theatre and Sedona International Film Festival.

SPACECHIP EARTH

“Spaceship” Earth is the true, stranger-than-fiction adventure of eight visionaries who in 1991 spent two years quarantined inside of a self-engineered replica of Earth’s ecosystem called BIOSPHERE 2.

The experiment was a worldwide phenomenon, chronicling daily existence in the face of life threatening ecological disaster and a growing criticism that it was nothing more than a cult.

The bizarre story is both a cautionary tale and a hopeful lesson of how a small group of dreamers can potentially reimagine a new world.

These films are still available for your virtual screening at home:

Viewing these films

Log on to www.SedonaFilmFestival.org and click on the MDF@Home link under the Events tab on the home page (or directly visit www./SedonaFilmFestival.com/mdfhome/) for links to order virtual screenings of any of these films.

For each title, a portion of all sales will benefit the Mary D. Fisher Theatre and Sedona International Film Festival.

More to come …

The Sedona Film Festival will keep you up-to-date on more great events to enjoy from your living room as we all shelter in place for the coming weeks. Stay tuned for more updates and visit the festival’s website at www.SedonaFilmFestival.org for details and information.

• BALLOON

• THE ETRUSCAN SMILE

• THE WHISTLERS

• ONCE WERE BROTHERS: ROBBIE ROBERTSON AND THE BAND

• CRESCENDO

• CAPITAL IN THE TWENTY-FIRST CENTURY

• SOMEONE, SOMEWHERE

• DEERSKIN

• DRIVEWAYS

• THE DOG DOC

• SANTIAGO, ITALIA

• PHOENIX, OREGON

• THE TIMES OF BILL CUNNINGHAM

• CORPUS CHRISTI

• SLAY THE DRAGON

• THE BOOKSELLERS

• INCITEMENT

• BEANPOLE

• THE PERFECT NANNY

• SAINT FRANCES