Yavapai County COVID-19 caseload moves past 200 mark

With 25 new confirmed cases in the past 24 hours, Yavapai County now has documented more than 200 COVID-19 cases.

The Tuesday morning report from Yavapai County Community Health Services shows there are now 221 confirmed coronavirus cases in the county with four deaths and 20 recoveries.

Of the four deaths, two were Verde Valley patients with the other two coming from the Prescott Quad Cities area.

Cottonwood and Sedona both have 12 confirmed cases. Camp Verde has nine and what YCCHS refers to as “Other Verde Valley” reports eight cases. In all, there have been 41 positive tests in the Verde Valley. There have been 95 cases reported in Prescott Valley.

New Developments in COVID-19: Pediatric Inflammatory Multisystem Syndrome – Rare, but Concerning

The coronavirus has largely spared children. Most confirmed to be infected have had only mild symptoms, but pediatricians across the world have recently started to alert epidemiologists to cases of a new disease preliminarily named Pediatric Multi-System Inflammatory Syndrome, which is likely related to the COVID-19 pandemic. Parents need to be aware of this syndrome; however, they do not need to panic.

Symptoms can include fever, rash, reddish eyes, swollen lymph nodes and sharp abdominal pain. They do not usually include two common hallmarks of Covid-19: cough and shortness of breath. The syndrome can bear some resemblance to a rare childhood illness called Kawasaki disease, but as doctors learn more, they are emphasizing that the two conditions are not the same.



What is Remdesivir? Remdesivir doesn’t cure coronavirus. The experimental drug, which may speed up recovery from a COVID-19 infection, may be the best treatment we have against a virus that’s on a global rampage. Late last week, the FDA authorized emergency use (AEU) of the antiviral drug, however no drugs are currently FDA-approved for treating COVID-19, and Remdesivir will still need formal approval. The move for AEU came on the heels of preliminary results from a clinical trial that found patients treated with Remdesivir had a 31 percent faster recovery than those who received a placebo. Average recovery was shortened to 11 days from 15 days, and the drug also slightly decreased the likelihood of dying from COVID-19. Supply of Remdesivir is limited, and it’s currently reserved for the sickest COVID-19 patients — those with blood oxygen levels at or below 94 percent and who require supplemental oxygen. The White House and FEMA have stepped in to help coordinate distribution.

Arizona Totals

The Tuesday report from the Arizona Department of Health Services shows 11,736 positive tests in Arizona, 356 of which were documented in the past day.

ADHS confirmed 20 COVID-19 deaths in the past 24 hours, bringing the state total to 562.

Demographic breakdown of Arizona cases

The Tuesday ADHS data shows the 65-and-older age group continues to be at highest risk from COVID-19, with 447 of the state’s 562 deaths coming from this age group. There have been 65 deaths reported among people 55-64 years of age.

ADHS reports women contract the virus in higher numbers than men in Arizona (53%), but more men than women die from COVID-19 (54%).

Location of cases

Maricopa County has the highest number of coronavirus cases in Arizona with 6,219.

Pima County has 1,623 cases, with the next highest frequency being in Navajo County with 1,017 cases. Apache County has 744 documented cases. Coconino County has 720 positive tests.

Testing data

The ADHS Tuesday report states 159,082 tests have been done in Arizona with 6.5% of those coming back positive.

People between the ages of 20 and 44 have had the highest number of positive tests (4,460), but the fewest deaths (21). Seniors 65-and-older have tested positive 2,667 times with 447 deaths.

The Arizona Department of Health Services website, www.azdhs.gov, includes detailed information on the ethnicity of coronavirus in Arizona as well as a zip code map that shows the location of confirmed cases.

Hospital Reports

Tuesday, Verde Valley Medical Center in Cottonwood reported a hospital census of 40 patients with five in critical care. VVMC reports zero positive cases of coronavirus with 10 tests pending.

Flagstaff Medical Center reports 35 positive tests with 19 results pending. FMC has admitted 152 patients; 27 of those patients are in critical care.

U.S. and global totals

The most recent estimates of U.S. and global cases of COVID-19 put the U.S. caseload at 1.38 million Tuesday morning, with the U.S. death tally at 81,779, the highest of any nation in the world, according to Johns Hopkins University. More than 220,000 Americans have recovered from COVID-19.

The virus is present in all 50 states, District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, Guam, the Northern Mariana Islands, and the U.S. Virgin Islands, according to the CDC.

There are 4.18 million cases reported worldwide, with 286,000 deaths and 1.46 million recoveries.

COVID-19 confirmed cases in Arizona

May 12 11,736 cases

May 11 11,380 cases

May 10 11,119 cases

May 9 10,960 cases

May 8 10,526 cases



May 7 9,945 cases

May 6 9,707 cases

May 5 9,305 cases

May 4 8,919 cases

May 3 8,640 cases



May 2 8,364 cases



May 1 7,962 cases

April 30 7,648 cases

April 29 7,202 cases



April 28 6,948 cases



April 27 6,716 cases

April 26 6,526 cases

April 25 6,280 cases

April 24 6,045 cases



April 23 5,769 cases

April 22 5,459 cases

April 21 5,251 cases

April 20 5,064 cases

April 19 4,929 cases

April 18 4,719 cases

April 17 4,507 cases

April 16 4,234 cases



April 15 3,962 cases

April 14 3,806 cases

April 13 3,702 cases

April 12 3,539 cases

April 11 3,393 cases

April 10 3,112 cases

April 9 3,018 cases

April 8 2,726 cases

April 7 2,575 cases

April 6 2,456 cases

April 5 2,269 cases

April 4 2,019 cases



April 3 1,769 cases

April 2 1,598 cases

April 1 1,413 cases

March 31 1,289 cases

March 30 1,157 cases



March 29 919 cases

March 28 773 cases

March 27 665 cases

March 26 508 cases

March 25 401 cases

March 24 326 cases

March 23 235 cases

March 21 106 cases

March 20 63 cases

March 19 44 cases

Jan. 26 First Arizona case reported