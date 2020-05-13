Arizona surpasses 12,000 COVID-19 cases; death tally now at 594

One day after Gov. Doug Ducey rescinded Arizona’s stay-at-home directive, the state’s Department of Health Services reported 440 new COVID-19 cases and 32 coronavirus deaths in the past 24 hours.

The new cases brings Arizona’s number of positive COVID-19 confirmations to 12,176, while the state’s death count has now reached 594.

It took Arizona 64 days to document its first 1,000 COVID-19 cases after the first confirmed case in January. Since then, it has taken 44 days to document more than 11,000 additional cases.

Yavapai County added nine new cases in the past 24 hours with 17 new confirmed recoveries.

Demographic breakdown of Arizona cases

The Wednesday ADHS data shows the 65-and-older age group continues to be at highest risk from COVID-19, with 475 of the state’s 594 deaths coming from this age group. There have been 68 deaths reported among people 55-64 years of age.

ADHS reports women contract the virus in higher numbers than men in Arizona (53%), but more men than women die from COVID-19 (54%).

Location of cases

Maricopa County has the highest number of coronavirus cases in Arizona with 6,341.

Pima County has 1,661 cases, with the next highest frequency being in Navajo County with 1,099 cases. Apache County has 817 documented cases. Coconino County has 772 positive tests.

Testing data

The ADHS Wednesday report states 165,810 tests have been done in Arizona with 6.4% of those coming back positive.

People between the ages of 20 and 44 have had the highest number of positive tests (4,631), but the fewest deaths (21). Seniors 65-and-older have tested positive 2,719 times with 475 deaths.

The Arizona Department of Health Services website, www.azdhs.gov, includes detailed information on the ethnicity of coronavirus in Arizona as well as a zip code map that shows the location of confirmed cases.

Yavapai County

Yavapai County Community Health Services’ Wednesday morning report shows 230 confirmed positive tests, four deaths and 37 patients who have recovered from the virus. Two of the deaths were Verde Valley patients; two were from the Prescott area.

YCCHS reports 12 confirmed cases in Cottonwood, 12 in Sedona, 10 in Camp Verde and eight throughout the rest of the Verde Valley. There are 113 confirmed cases in Prescott Valley.

YCCHS reports 6,140 people in Yavapai County have been tested for COVID-19 with 96.3% of those being negative.

Women outpace men by a 159-71 margin for positive COVID-19 tests in Yavapai County, according to YCCHS.

See www.yavapai.us/chs.

Hospital Reports

Wednesday, Verde Valley Medical Center in Cottonwood reported a hospital census of 37 patients with three in critical care. VVMC reports zero positive cases of coronavirus with 7 tests pending.

Flagstaff Medical Center reports 33 positive tests with 16 results pending. FMC has admitted 150 patients; 33 of those patients are in critical care.

See nahealth.com/covid-19-resources.

U.S. and global totals

The most recent estimates of U.S. and global cases of COVID-19 put the U.S. caseload at 1.4 million Wednesday morning, with the U.S. death tally at 83,225, the highest of any nation in the world, according to Johns Hopkins University. More than 237,000 Americans have recovered from COVID-19.

The virus is present in all 50 states, District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, Guam, the Northern Mariana Islands, and the U.S. Virgin Islands, according to the CDC.

There are 4.29 million cases reported worldwide, with 293,000 deaths and 1.51 million recoveries.

COVID-19 confirmed cases in Arizona

May 13 12,176 cases

May 12 11,736 cases

May 11 11,380 cases

May 10 11,119 cases

May 9 10,960 cases

May 8 10,526 cases



May 7 9,945 cases

May 6 9,707 cases

May 5 9,305 cases



May 4 8,919 cases

May 3 8,640 cases



May 2 8,364 cases



May 1 7,962 cases

April 30 7,648 cases

April 29 7,202 cases



April 28 6,948 cases



April 27 6,716 cases

April 26 6,526 cases

April 25 6,280 cases

April 24 6,045 cases



April 23 5,769 cases

April 22 5,459 cases

April 21 5,251 cases

April 20 5,064 cases



April 19 4,929 cases

April 18 4,719 cases

April 17 4,507 cases

April 16 4,234 cases



April 15 3,962 cases

April 14 3,806 cases

April 13 3,702 cases

April 12 3,539 cases

April 11 3,393 cases

April 10 3,112 cases

April 9 3,018 cases

April 8 2,726 cases

April 7 2,575 cases

April 6 2,456 cases

April 5 2,269 cases

April 4 2,019 cases



April 3 1,769 cases

April 2 1,598 cases

April 1 1,413 cases

March 31 1,289 cases

March 30 1,157 cases



March 29 919 cases

March 28 773 cases

March 27 665 cases

March 26 508 cases

March 25 401 cases

March 24 326 cases

March 23 235 cases

March 21 106 cases

March 20 63 cases

March 19 44 cases

Jan. 26 First Arizona case reported