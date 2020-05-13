OFFERS
Online Recovery Support & Overdose Response and Prevention Training

Yavapai County Community Health Services
Originally Published: May 13, 2020 3:18 p.m.

Yavapai County Community Health Services will hold ongoing, free Recovery Support, Overdose Prevention/Response, and Narcan training sessions for the community online.

The free trainings include training community members on the signs and symptoms of overdose, the immediate actions people should take to get responders to the scene, and the steps to stabilize and potentially revive an individual who has overdosed. Information has been added to support people in recovery and people who use drugs to connect them with resources and education on coping mechanisms to prevent relapse during the physical distancing restrictions in place from COVID-19. Each participant will receive a free rescue kit of Narcan, the life-saving opioid overdose reversal medication. The kits will be delivered via no-contact delivery or for no-contact pickup at county offices. The training is open to the public and community members are strongly encouraged to attend.

Opioid addiction knows no barriers, and each community including those within Yavapai County, are impacted by this ongoing drug epidemic. Each day, FOUR Arizonans die from opioid overdoses; which includes prescription opioids like Percocet, tramadol, and morphine to illegal opioids like heroin.

Each person can play a role in combating this drug epidemic that spans all generations. Carrying this medication and knowing how to respond is one way to make a difference and possibly save a life. Communities with access to Narcan see a 50% decrease in the number of fatal overdoses.

The trainings will be continuously offered online to anyone who requests it. Trainings can be conducted via video conferencing or telephone.

To register or for questions on this training, please contact Melissa Garcia with Yavapai County Community Health Services at 928-442-5966.

