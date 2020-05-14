Arizona COVID-19 death count now stands at 624

In the two days since Gov. Doug Ducey rescinded Arizona’s stay-at-home directive, the state’s Department of Health Services has reported 938 new COVID-19 cases and 62 deaths.

The Thursday morning report from ADHS shows 498 new cases in the past 24 hours, pushing the state’s total caseload to 12,674. ADHS also reported 30 deaths in the past day, pushing the state death total to 624.

Yavapai County added 16 new cases in the past 24 hours.

“The number of confirmed cases reported each day has risen steadily over the past week as more testing has taken place. Arizona has significantly increased diagnostic testing over the past two weeks because of loosened testing requirements and the weekend blitzes. The percentage of positive tests per week decreased from 10% three weeks ago to 6% last week, likely in part because a broader range of people are being tested rather than just the very sick,” explained Yavapai County Community Health Services Public Health Coordinator Terri Farneti.

“Deaths have also spiked over the past week,” Farneti continued, “although many occurred in previous weeks and are just being added to the system now because of reporting lags and a new death certificate surveillance process. The number of deaths reported each day represents the additional known deaths identified by the Health Department that day, but they are often not identified on the actual death date and could have occurred weeks prior.”

Demographic breakdown of Arizona cases

The Thursday ADHS data shows the 65-and-older age group has accounted for 497 of the state’s 624 deaths. There have been 71 deaths reported among people 55-64 years of age.

ADHS reports women contract the virus in higher numbers than men in Arizona (53%), but more men than women die from COVID-19 (54%).

Location of cases

Maricopa County has the highest number of coronavirus cases in Arizona with 6,599.

Pima County has 1,696 cases, with the next highest frequency being in Navajo County with 1,150 cases. Apache County has 859 documented cases. Coconino County has 795 positive tests.

Testing data

The ADHS Thursday report states 175,455 tests have been done in Arizona with 6.3% of those coming back positive.

People between the ages of 20 and 44 have had the highest number of positive tests (4,835), but the fewest deaths (24). Seniors 65-and-older have tested positive 2,807 times with 497 deaths.

The Arizona Department of Health Services website, www.azdhs.gov, includes detailed information on the ethnicity of coronavirus in Arizona as well as a zip code map that shows the location of confirmed cases.

Yavapai County

Yavapai County Community Health Services’ Thursday morning report shows 246 confirmed positive tests, five deaths and 37 patients who have recovered from the virus. Two of the deaths were Verde Valley patients; three were from the Prescott area.

YCCHS reports 12 confirmed cases in Cottonwood, 12 in Sedona, 10 in Camp Verde and eight throughout the rest of the Verde Valley. There are 127 confirmed cases in Prescott Valley.

YCCHS reports 6,556 people in Yavapai County have been tested for COVID-19 with 96.2% of those being negative.

Women outpace men by a 173-73 margin for positive COVID-19 tests in Yavapai County, according to YCCHS.

See www.yavapai.us/chs.

Hospital Reports

Thursday, Verde Valley Medical Center in Cottonwood reported a hospital census of 43 patients with three in critical care. VVMC reports zero positive cases of coronavirus with five tests pending.

Flagstaff Medical Center reports 29 positive tests with 21 results pending. FMC has admitted 154 patients; 33 of those patients are in critical care.

See nahealth.com/covid-19-resources.

U.S. and global totals

The most recent estimates of U.S. and global cases of COVID-19 put the U.S. caseload at 1.43 million Thursday morning, with the U.S. death tally at 85,017, the highest of any nation in the world, according to Johns Hopkins University. More than 245,000 Americans have recovered from COVID-19.

The virus is present in all 50 states, District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, Guam, the Northern Mariana Islands, and the U.S. Virgin Islands, according to the CDC.

There are 4.37 million cases reported worldwide, with 298,000 deaths and 1.56 million recoveries.

COVID-19 confirmed cases in Arizona

May 14 12,674 cases

May 13 12,176 cases



May 12 11,736 cases

May 11 11,380 cases

May 10 11,119 cases



May 9 10,960 cases

May 8 10,526 cases



May 7 9,945 cases

May 6 9,707 cases

May 5 9,305 cases



May 4 8,919 cases

May 3 8,640 cases



May 2 8,364 cases



May 1 7,962 cases

April 30 7,648 cases

April 29 7,202 cases

April 28 6,948 cases



April 27 6,716 cases

April 26 6,526 cases

April 25 6,280 cases

April 24 6,045 cases

April 23 5,769 cases

April 22 5,459 cases

April 21 5,251 cases

April 20 5,064 cases

April 19 4,929 cases

April 18 4,719 cases

April 17 4,507 cases

April 16 4,234 cases

April 15 3,962 cases

April 14 3,806 cases

April 13 3,702 cases

April 12 3,539 cases

April 11 3,393 cases

April 10 3,112 cases

April 9 3,018 cases



April 8 2,726 cases

April 7 2,575 cases

April 6 2,456 cases

April 5 2,269 cases

April 4 2,019 cases

April 3 1,769 cases

April 2 1,598 cases

April 1 1,413 cases

March 31 1,289 cases

March 30 1,157 cases



March 29 919 cases

March 28 773 cases

March 27 665 cases

March 26 508 cases

March 25 401 cases

March 24 326 cases

March 23 235 cases

March 21 106 cases

March 20 63 cases

March 19 44 cases

Jan. 26 First Arizona case reported