Cottonwood in process of re-opening Rec Center, other facilities

COTTONWOOD - Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey is allowing for the re-opening of fitness facilities, and the city of Cottonwood is opening most of its recreation facilities — but its swimming pools will remain closed for now as the COVID-19 pandemic continues.

Areas of the Cottonwood Recreation Center that will remain closed to the public for the time being include game room, the rock wall and the indoor and outdoor pools, according to a news release.

“The city is working to balance the desire for resuming operation of our recreational facilities with public health and safety,” the release states. “We ask that you continue to practice physical distancing and personal hygiene while using these facilities. Cottonwood has been fortunate to have a low infection rate, so please exercise personal responsibility while out in public to help protect our community.”

The tennis courts and skate park both re-opened Friday, May 8.

City parks, public restrooms and outdoor basketball courts will re-open Friday, May 15. Public restrooms will be cleaned daily.

Prior to opening, all playground equipment will be cleaned.

Beginning Friday, May 15, the Cottonwood Recreation Center will open its doors to guests wishing to use the fitness floor — with limitations in place — every day from 6 a.m. and 8 p.m. Limitations include the use of physical distancing and other CDC-recommended precautions.

The gymnasium will remain open for use. However, organized group activities, such as pickleball and basketball, will remain suspended until further notice.

With the current restrictions still in place, it is not recommended that children 13 and younger use the facility.

“Staff knows how important these facilities and programs are to Cottonwood,” the news release says. “We will reevaluate these limitations daily and hope to be able to offer additional services to our community soon.”

All memberships have been extended to account for the days missed due to closure.

The Cottonwood Parks and Recreation Department has a variety of online resources available to our community, including a virtual scavenger hunt, online bingo and other fun activities.

Group exercise classes will continue to be livestreamed for members wishing to take part in classes. Citizens are encouraged to take advantage of these offerings on the Facebook page “Cottonwood Parks and Recreation Dept.”

For information, call the Recreation Center at 928-639-3200.