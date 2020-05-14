COVID-19 collection site at Verde Valley Medical Center changes hours of operation

Protecting colleagues, patients and community members is Northern Arizona Healthcare’s top priority during this time. The operations of the collection site at Verde Valley Medical Center, which opened March 26, will change beginning Monday, May 18.

Changes are based on demand and the increasing heat in the Cottonwood area. Beginning Monday, May 18, the collection site will be open on Mondays and Thursdays from 8 a.m. to noon.

Collection of specimens continue at Immediate Care in Camp Verde when the VVMC collection site is closed.

Patients need an order from a physician or provider for a sample to be collected. They can receive this by calling their primary care provider’s office. Only those with symptoms consistent with the screening criteria will have a sample collected. Only one person per vehicle will be swabbed.

If you have any questions, please call the COVID-19 Public Hotline at 1-833-708-0894.