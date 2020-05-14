Mingus Union to hold ‘Turning the tassel’ ceremony

COTTONWOOD — Because of COVID-19 restrictions, recommendations and concerns, Mingus Union will not hold a traditional graduation ceremony this year.

But the Class of 2020 will have an opportunity to participate in a Turning the Tassel senior celebration on May 22 beginning at 9 a.m. until in the school’s auditorium.

According to a letter Mingus Union posted on its website to the graduating class’s parents and guardians, students will have the opportunity to cross the stage, receive their diploma and their senior shirt, have their name announced and take pictures.

“Our goal is to maintain safety for our students, families and staff involved in this event,” the district stated in the letter.

Each student will be allowed to bring as many as four guests, which District Superintendent Mike Westcott said is not a mandatory event.

“Our attorney suggested we make our on-campus events optional/voluntary,” Westcott said.

Seniors will be asked to arrive based on their last name, as the names “have been carefully divided so that we can adhere to CDC social distancing and sanitation guidelines,” the letter stated.

Arrival times are every 30 minutes beginning at 9 a.m., until the final arrival time which starts at 2:30 p.m. The chart, which explains which seniors appear at which start time, is available at mingusunion.com.

Students will enter the campus at the gates closest to the tennis courts and enter the 100 building on the southeast end (near the boy’s locker room).

Students and their guests will be spaced out down the 100 hallway in the direction of the auditorium. Students will have the opportunity to cross the graduation stage with their name announced and receive their diploma cover, as the actual diplomas will be given with the senior shirt as students exit the stage.

Parents and guardians will be able to take pictures and video from the area in front of the stage.

At 7 p.m., Mingus Union will host its commencement video – a virtual graduation – that will premiere beginning at 7 p.m. Friday, May 22, during the school’s traditional graduation time.