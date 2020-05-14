OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Submit Event
MEDIA
Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections State Archives
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Public Notices Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local Regional State Crime & Courts CVBugle.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Commentary Rants & Raves
SPORTS
CELEBRATE
KUDOS
Art Nightlife See & Do Music Movies Books
FEATURES
Blogs Business & Economy What's Happening Outdoors
VILLAGER
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
About Us Event Calendar RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo General Submissions Place an Ad Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections State Archives Public Notices Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
TRUSTED NEWS LEADER FOR COTTONWOOD, CAMP VERDE & THE VERDE VALLEY
Thu, May 14
Weather  70.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

One juvenile tests positive for COVID-19 at Yavapai County Juvenile Justice Center

Yavapai County Juvenile Justice Center (Google)

Yavapai County Juvenile Justice Center (Google)

Originally Published: May 14, 2020 10:19 a.m.

One juvenile at the Yavapai County Juvenile Justice Center reportedly tested positive for COVID-19 during a precautionary test for all juveniles being held at the Prescott facility.

A news release from the Yavapai County Superior Court on May 13 reported that testing occurred on all juveniles in the Yavapai County Juvenile Justice Center on Thursday, May 7, which resulted in negative results for all except one juvenile, who is asymptomatic.

That juvenile is being held separately from the others while the virus runs its course. “He is doing well and is in good spirits,” according to the news release.

Although some of the results are still pending for employees who were tested by Spectrum Health Care on May 8, “those that have been received are all negative thus far,” the news release stated.

The court adds: “We are optimistic that the remaining tests will also be negative and are grateful for the efforts of Wexford, Spectrum and Juvenile Probation for their quick response to the outbreak at Mingus Mountain Academy and all precautionary measures that have been taken to ensure the health and safety of all juveniles and staff at the JJC remain a top priority.”

In the event that additional positive results are produced, the Superior Court will provide further updates, says the news release.

More information regarding COVID-19 is available online by visiting: https://www.azdhs.gov/coronavirus or by calling the Arizona Poison and Drug Information Center COVID-19 hotline at 844-542-8201.

Information provided by Yavapai County Superior Court.

Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

More like this story

COVID-19: Dept. Of Corrections not accepting inmates from county jails
Cottonwood Spectrum to provide ‘blitz’ COVID-19 testing Saturday
Detention Center employee dies; second staff member positive for COVID-19
Five more Camp Verde Detention Center workers positive for COVID-19
34 confirmed COVID-19 cases now in Yavapai County
Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe

* indicates required
Websites
News