OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Submit Event
MEDIA
Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections State Archives
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Public Notices Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local Regional State Crime & Courts CVBugle.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Commentary Rants & Raves
SPORTS
CELEBRATE
KUDOS
Art Nightlife See & Do Music Movies Books
FEATURES
Blogs Business & Economy What's Happening Outdoors
VILLAGER
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
About Us Event Calendar RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo General Submissions Place an Ad Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections State Archives Public Notices Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
TRUSTED NEWS LEADER FOR COTTONWOOD, CAMP VERDE & THE VERDE VALLEY
Sat, May 16
Weather  73.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Batter Up? Time will tell
Camp Verde cancels Little League season; Verde Valley hopes to have abbreviated campaign

Camp Verde Little League has canceled its 2020 season, while the Verde Valley Little League is working with the city on plans for a possible abbreviated season in Cottonwood. VVN file photo

Camp Verde Little League has canceled its 2020 season, while the Verde Valley Little League is working with the city on plans for a possible abbreviated season in Cottonwood. VVN file photo

mugshot photo
By Jason W. Brooks
Originally Published: May 16, 2020 11:50 a.m.

Already have a digital account? Log in here
To view this content you must be logged in as a subscriber.
1 MONTH
$2.50

UNLIMITED

DIGITAL ACCESS

1 MONTH

1 YEAR
$28

UNLIMITED

DIGITAL ACCESS

FOR 12 MONTHS

DAY PASS
$0.99

UNLIMITED

DIGITAL ACCESS

FOR 24 HOURS

Plans include full website access, e-Edition and exclusive online extras.
Print and Digital combo plans also available.
ALREADY A PRINT SUBSCRIBER?
Verde News subscribe logo
Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

More like this story

Little League opening day Saturday<br><i>Team pictures and Hit-A-Thon in morning</i>
It's time for summer!<br><i>Ballfields, pools and gyms fill up now that school year is finished</i>
Verde Valley Little League juniors baseball all-stars take on Arizona rivals in Tempe
Camp Verde council unanimously approves bid on sports complex
Keeping Score
Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe

* indicates required
Websites
News