14,000+ COVID-19 cases in Arizona; state’s positive test ratio drops to 6%
The Arizona Department of Health Services documented 1,001 new COVID-19 positive tests over the weekend and 35 deaths.
At the same time, the state’s positive-test ratio in Arizona has dropped to 6%, the lowest percentage since testing began.
Arizona’s total COVID-19 caseload has climbed to 14,170 with 686 deaths, according to the Monday morning report from ADHS.
It took Arizona 64 days to document the first 1,000 positive COVID-19 tests in Arizona. Since then, it has taken 49 days to add more than 13,000 cases. So far this month, ADHS has documented 6,522 new cases of coronavirus in Arizona.
Demographic breakdown of Arizona cases
The Monday morning ADHS data shows the 65-and-older age group has accounted for 548 of the state’s 686 deaths. There have been 78 deaths reported among people 55-64 years of age.
ADHS reports women contract the virus in higher numbers than men in Arizona (53%), but more men than women die from COVID-19 (54%).
Location of cases
Maricopa County has the highest number of coronavirus cases in Arizona with 7,340.
Pima County has 1,825 cases, with the next highest frequency being in Navajo County with 1,285 cases. Apache County has 988 documented cases. Coconino County has 901 positive tests.
Testing data
The ADHS Monday report states 212,784 tests have been done in Arizona with 94% of those coming back negative.
People between the ages of 20 and 44 have had the highest number of positive tests (5,483), but the fewest deaths (26). Seniors 65-and-older have tested positive 3,038 times with 548 deaths.
The Arizona Department of Health Services website, www.azdhs.gov, includes detailed information on the ethnicity of coronavirus in Arizona as well as a zip code map that shows the location of confirmed cases.
Yavapai County
Yavapai County Community Health Services’ Monday morning report shows 266 confirmed positive tests, five deaths and 38 patients who have recovered from the virus. Each death has been a senior 65 and older; three men and two women. Two of the deaths were Verde Valley patients; three were from the Quad-Cities area.
YCCHS reports 47 cases in the Sedona-Verde Valley region withy 12 confirmed cases in Cottonwood, 17 in Sedona, nine in Camp Verde and nine throughout the rest of the Verde Valley. There are 133 confirmed cases in Prescott Valley and 50 in Prescott.
YCCHS reports 7,695 people in Yavapai County have been tested for COVID-19 with 96.5% of those being negative.
Women outpace men by a 184-82 margin for positive COVID-19 tests in Yavapai County, according to YCCHS.
See www.yavapai.us/chs.
Hospital Reports
Monday, Verde Valley Medical Center in Cottonwood reported a hospital census of 54 patients with seven in critical care. VVMC reports zero positive cases of coronavirus with four tests pending.
Flagstaff Medical Center reports 28 positive tests with 17 results pending. FMC has admitted 165 patients; 39 of those patients are in critical care.
See nahealth.com/covid-19-resources.
U.S. and global totals
The most recent estimates of U.S. and global cases of COVID-19 put the U.S. caseload at 1.52 million Monday morning, with the U.S. death tally at 89,932, the highest of any nation in the world, according to Johns Hopkins University. More than 281,000 Americans have recovered from COVID-19.
The virus is present in all 50 states, District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, Guam, the Northern Mariana Islands, and the U.S. Virgin Islands, according to the CDC.
There are 4.71 million cases reported worldwide, with 315,000 deaths and 1.73 million recoveries.
COVID-19 confirmed cases in Arizona
May 18 14,170 cases
May 17 13,937 cases
May 16 13,631 cases
May 15 13,169 cases
May 14 12,674 cases
May 13 12,176 cases
May 12 11,736 cases
May 11 11,380 cases
May 10 11,119 cases
May 9 10,960 cases
May 8 10,526 cases
May 7 9,945 cases
May 6 9,707 cases
May 5 9,305 cases
May 4 8,919 cases
May 3 8,640 cases
May 2 8,364 cases
May 1 7,962 cases
April 30 7,648 cases
April 29 7,202 cases
April 28 6,948 cases
April 27 6,716 cases
April 26 6,526 cases
April 25 6,280 cases
April 24 6,045 cases
April 23 5,769 cases
April 22 5,459 cases
April 21 5,251 cases
April 20 5,064 cases
April 19 4,929 cases
April 18 4,719 cases
April 17 4,507 cases
April 16 4,234 cases
April 15 3,962 cases
April 14 3,806 cases
April 13 3,702 cases
April 12 3,539 cases
April 11 3,393 cases
April 10 3,112 cases
April 9 3,018 cases
April 8 2,726 cases
April 7 2,575 cases
April 6 2,456 cases
April 5 2,269 cases
April 4 2,019 cases
April 3 1,769 cases
April 2 1,598 cases
April 1 1,413 cases
March 31 1,289 cases
March 30 1,157 cases
March 29 919 cases
March 28 773 cases
March 27 665 cases
March 26 508 cases
March 25 401 cases
March 24 326 cases
March 23 235 cases
March 21 106 cases
March 20 63 cases
March 19 44 cases
Jan. 26 First Arizona case reported
