City of Sedona opens some facilities

SEDONA - With Arizona Governor Doug Ducey’s stay-at-home executive order expiring on May 15, the City of Sedona will incrementally resume in-person services beginning Monday, May 18.

Due to COVID-19, the city has provided services virtually since March 18, 2020.

During the first phase of reopening on May 18, expected to last a week, the doors to buildings will remain closed, but if in-person meetings are needed, they may be scheduled by calling or emailing.

The city will require physical distancing and mask-wearing protocols for any in-person meeting.

In subsequent phases, City Hall buildings will be open to the public for limited hours, phasing into full office hours, as city staff gradually return to in-office work.

Here are some other important aspects of both re-opening and which restrictions are still in place:

-Parks facilities, including tennis, pickleball and basketball courts, are reopened, but playgrounds remain closed.

-The city will not offer facilities rentals or hold city-sponsored or city-permitted large-gathering events. Large private gatherings or events on city properties will also not be permitted; this will be reevaluated by May 31.

-The Sedona Community Pool will be closed until further notice with a goal of opening in June.

-The city will continue to hold council meetings virtually and suspend in-person public comment during the month of May. Effective in early June, the city will either resume in-person meetings with appropriate physical distancing and other health protocols or will develop a way to accept public comment through a virtual format.

To read the most up-to-date information on the city’s response to COVID-19, go to www.sedonaaz.gov/covid19 or email questions@sedonaaz.gov.