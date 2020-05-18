OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Submit Event
MEDIA
Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections State Archives
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Public Notices Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local Regional State Crime & Courts CVBugle.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Commentary Rants & Raves
SPORTS
CELEBRATE
KUDOS
Art Nightlife See & Do Music Movies Books
FEATURES
Blogs Business & Economy What's Happening Outdoors
VILLAGER
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
About Us Event Calendar RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo General Submissions Place an Ad Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections State Archives Public Notices Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
TRUSTED NEWS LEADER FOR COTTONWOOD, CAMP VERDE & THE VERDE VALLEY
Mon, May 18
Weather  82.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

City of Sedona opens some facilities
Playgrounds, pool still closed

With the lifting of some governor-ordered closures and visitor traffic picking up as Memorial Day Weekend approaches, the City of Sedona will incrementally resume in-person services beginning Monday, May 18. VVN file photo/Vyto Starinskas

With the lifting of some governor-ordered closures and visitor traffic picking up as Memorial Day Weekend approaches, the City of Sedona will incrementally resume in-person services beginning Monday, May 18. VVN file photo/Vyto Starinskas

Staff report
Originally Published: May 18, 2020 1 p.m.

SEDONA - With Arizona Governor Doug Ducey’s stay-at-home executive order expiring on May 15, the City of Sedona will incrementally resume in-person services beginning Monday, May 18.

Due to COVID-19, the city has provided services virtually since March 18, 2020.

During the first phase of reopening on May 18, expected to last a week, the doors to buildings will remain closed, but if in-person meetings are needed, they may be scheduled by calling or emailing.

The city will require physical distancing and mask-wearing protocols for any in-person meeting.

In subsequent phases, City Hall buildings will be open to the public for limited hours, phasing into full office hours, as city staff gradually return to in-office work.

Here are some other important aspects of both re-opening and which restrictions are still in place:

-Parks facilities, including tennis, pickleball and basketball courts, are reopened, but playgrounds remain closed.

-The city will not offer facilities rentals or hold city-sponsored or city-permitted large-gathering events. Large private gatherings or events on city properties will also not be permitted; this will be reevaluated by May 31.

-The Sedona Community Pool will be closed until further notice with a goal of opening in June.

-The city will continue to hold council meetings virtually and suspend in-person public comment during the month of May. Effective in early June, the city will either resume in-person meetings with appropriate physical distancing and other health protocols or will develop a way to accept public comment through a virtual format.

To read the most up-to-date information on the city’s response to COVID-19, go to www.sedonaaz.gov/covid19 or email questions@sedonaaz.gov.

Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

More like this story

Cottonwood in process of re-opening Rec Center, other facilities
Sedona extends virtual, phone municipal services to April 5
Sedona closes in-person access to city facilities
Grand Canyon National Park is beginning to increase access to South Rim Viewpoints
Cottonwood, Sedona Walgreens each have employee ‘evaluated’ for COVID-19
Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe

* indicates required
Websites
News