City of Sedona opens some facilities
Playgrounds, pool still closed
SEDONA - With Arizona Governor Doug Ducey’s stay-at-home executive order expiring on May 15, the City of Sedona will incrementally resume in-person services beginning Monday, May 18.
Due to COVID-19, the city has provided services virtually since March 18, 2020.
During the first phase of reopening on May 18, expected to last a week, the doors to buildings will remain closed, but if in-person meetings are needed, they may be scheduled by calling or emailing.
The city will require physical distancing and mask-wearing protocols for any in-person meeting.
In subsequent phases, City Hall buildings will be open to the public for limited hours, phasing into full office hours, as city staff gradually return to in-office work.
Here are some other important aspects of both re-opening and which restrictions are still in place:
-Parks facilities, including tennis, pickleball and basketball courts, are reopened, but playgrounds remain closed.
-The city will not offer facilities rentals or hold city-sponsored or city-permitted large-gathering events. Large private gatherings or events on city properties will also not be permitted; this will be reevaluated by May 31.
-The Sedona Community Pool will be closed until further notice with a goal of opening in June.
-The city will continue to hold council meetings virtually and suspend in-person public comment during the month of May. Effective in early June, the city will either resume in-person meetings with appropriate physical distancing and other health protocols or will develop a way to accept public comment through a virtual format.
To read the most up-to-date information on the city’s response to COVID-19, go to www.sedonaaz.gov/covid19 or email questions@sedonaaz.gov.
- Arizona reports highest single-day increase in COVID-19 cases
- Arizona sees highest single-day increase in COVID-19 cases
- 555 new COVID-19 cases over weekend; Yavapai County picks up 46 new cases
- Arizona nears 8,000 cases for COVID-19; 760 new positive tests in past two days
- Haunted Group owner never laid off 250 employees; now they are back to work
- New data shows Arizona could re-open facilities first week of June
- Rollover claims life of driver in Cornville
- Man gets six years prison for violent attack at Walmart
- YCSO: Men arrested after incident involving AR-15, shotgun
- Cottonwood, Sedona Walgreens each have employee ‘evaluated’ for COVID-19
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: