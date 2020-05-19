Arizona positive-test ratio for COVID-19 drops to 5.9%

Three consecutive weekends of COVID-19 “blitz” testing has resulted in a marked increase in Arizona’s caseload numbers.

It’s also dramatically decreased the state’s percentage of positive tests, according to the Arizona Department of Health Services.

Tuesday, ADHS reported the percentage of positive coronavirus cases in Arizona has dropped below 6%. With 220,612 people in Arizona how having been tested for COVID-19, only 5.9% of those tested have come back with positive results.

Tuesday’s ADHS report shows 14,566 total positive tests in Arizona, including 396 in the past 24 hours. Arizona’s COVID-19 death count has now reached 704, with 18 new deaths in the past 24-hour reporting cycle.

So far this month, ADHS has documented 6,918 new cases of coronavirus in Arizona.

Demographic breakdown of Arizona cases

The Tuesday morning ADHS data shows the 65-and-older age group has accounted for 560 of the state’s 704 deaths. There have been 79 deaths reported among people 55-64 years of age.

ADHS reports women contract the virus in higher numbers than men in Arizona (53%), but more men than women die from COVID-19 (54%).

Location of cases

Maricopa County has the highest number of coronavirus cases in Arizona with 7,482.

Pima County has 1,888 cases, with the next highest frequency being in Navajo County with 1,320 cases. Apache County has 1,023 documented cases. Coconino County has 943 positive tests.

Testing data

People between the ages of 20 and 44 have had the highest number of positive tests (5,663), but the fewest deaths (28). Seniors 65-and-older have tested positive 3,091 times with 560 deaths.

The Arizona Department of Health Services website, www.azdhs.gov, includes detailed information on the ethnicity of coronavirus in Arizona as well as a zip code map that shows the location of confirmed cases.

Yavapai County

Yavapai County Community Health Services’ Tuesday morning report shows 271 confirmed positive tests, six deaths and 38 patients who have recovered from the virus. Each death has been a senior 65 and older; four men and two women. Two of the deaths were Verde Valley patients; four were from the Quad-Cities area.

YCCHS reports 49 cases in the Sedona-Verde Valley region with 13 confirmed cases in Cottonwood, 17 in Sedona, 10 in Camp Verde and nine throughout the rest of the Verde Valley. There are 133 confirmed cases in Prescott Valley and 51 in Prescott.

YCCHS reports 7,949 people in Yavapai County have been tested for COVID-19 with 96.6% of those being negative.

Women outpace men by a 188-83 margin for positive COVID-19 tests in Yavapai County, according to YCCHS.

See www.yavapai.us/chs.

Hospital Reports

Tuesday, Verde Valley Medical Center in Cottonwood reported a hospital census of 58 patients with eight in critical care. VVMC reports zero positive cases of coronavirus with four tests pending.

Flagstaff Medical Center reports 24 positive tests with 28 results pending. FMC has admitted 193 patients; 41 of those patients are in critical care.

See nahealth.com/covid-19-resources.

U.S. and global totals

The most recent estimates of U.S. and global cases of COVID-19 put the U.S. caseload at 1.54 million Tuesday morning, with the U.S. death tally at 90,694, the highest of any nation in the world, according to Johns Hopkins University. More than 289,000 Americans have recovered from COVID-19.

The virus is present in all 50 states, District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, Guam, the Northern Mariana Islands, and the U.S. Virgin Islands, according to the CDC.

There are 4.81 million cases reported worldwide, with 319,000 deaths and 1.79 million recoveries.

COVID-19 confirmed cases in Arizona

May 19 14,566 cases

May 18 14,170 cases

May 17 13,937 cases



May 16 13,631 cases



May 15 13,169 cases

May 14 12,674 cases

May 13 12,176 cases



May 12 11,736 cases

May 11 11,380 cases

May 10 11,119 cases

May 9 10,960 cases

May 8 10,526 cases



May 7 9,945 cases

May 6 9,707 cases

May 5 9,305 cases



May 4 8,919 cases

May 3 8,640 cases



May 2 8,364 cases



May 1 7,962 cases

April 30 7,648 cases

April 29 7,202 cases



April 28 6,948 cases



April 27 6,716 cases

April 26 6,526 cases

April 25 6,280 cases

April 24 6,045 cases

April 23 5,769 cases

April 22 5,459 cases

April 21 5,251 cases

April 20 5,064 cases



April 19 4,929 cases

April 18 4,719 cases

April 17 4,507 cases

April 16 4,234 cases

April 15 3,962 cases

April 14 3,806 cases

April 13 3,702 cases

April 12 3,539 cases

April 11 3,393 cases

April 10 3,112 cases

April 9 3,018 cases



April 8 2,726 cases

April 7 2,575 cases

April 6 2,456 cases

April 5 2,269 cases

April 4 2,019 cases



April 3 1,769 cases

April 2 1,598 cases

April 1 1,413 cases

March 31 1,289 cases

March 30 1,157 cases



March 29 919 cases

March 28 773 cases

March 27 665 cases

March 26 508 cases

March 25 401 cases

March 24 326 cases

March 23 235 cases

March 21 106 cases

March 20 63 cases

March 19 44 cases

Jan. 26 First Arizona case reported