Long-term care facilities going extra mile to prevent COVID-19 spread

VERDE VALLEY – As of Tuesday morning, the Arizona Department of Health Services reported more than 14,000 cases of COVID-19 have been diagnosed in the state, with 41 percent of those cases involving patients age 65 or older.

A court battle is ongoing between five media outlets and ADHS regarding data about infections at state-regulated long-term care, assisted living facilities and nursing homes.

These types of facilities have been brought about after such facilities have become a focus for how the airborne virus is spread. According to several media reports, 13 residents of an assisted-living facility in Chandler died of COVID-19 complications, while another 15 tested positive for the virus that causes the respiratory illness.

Terri Farneti, of Yavapai County Community Health Services, said there isn’t a path set up to get comprehensive COVID-19 data from long-term care facilities.

“In speaking with our epidemiologist, Stephen Everett, there haven’t been any confirmed cases of COVID-19 in these facilities,” Farneti said. “There is no way to know how many have been tested — or negative. The EOC has contacted all long-term care, assisted living, hospice and senior living to ensure their PPE needs are met. If a death was reported, our epidemiologist would be notified immediately.”

Cottonwood Village

In a release through a public relations firm, Capital Senior Living laid out its timeline for what Cottonwood Village did in response to COVID-19 information.

“Per Governor Ducey’s (March 30) executive order, residents are complying with the state’s stay-at-home orders,” the release states. “Cottonwood Village is following the CDC guidelines: residents and employees washing hands, social distancing in common areas and dining rooms, daily sanitizing surfaces, restrooms etc.”

The facility purchased and implemented PPE requirements for all employees. Only staff and necessary medical personnel are allowed to enter the building; employees are screened daily for a high temperature and other illness indicators upon entering the “community” each day.

Home health agencies and hospice agencies are allowed to visit Cottonwood Village residents and provide their necessary care after following similar screening protocols to what is used for staff.

Residents are also checked for temperature elevations and oxygen saturation levels.

Families of residents are kept in compliance with the company’s policy by not visiting at all and are using video media to stay in touch with their loved ones.

Residents returning from any short-term hospital visits are, upon returning to the community, asked to self-isolate for 14 days, with staff monitoring their condition daily.

Beginning on Feb. 11, Cottonwood Village implemented sanitary protocols throughout the community. On March 10, the community began screening protocols for all visitors to the community.

On March 11, the community replaced all exterior door locks to prevent unauthorized entry. Also in March, a full inventory of protective personal equipment were provided; this is an ongoing process.

Social distancing was implemented at Cottonwood Village March 25.

Carefree Living, Cottonwood

Jennifer Moskoff, the owner of Carefree Living, said there are a number of protocols she initiated in March — some of which CDC-recommended, some not.

Locking the doors to the facility isn’t something the facility had done around the clock before, but it is now. So is getting a temperature check of anyone coming into the facility — which isn’t often, considering the governor’s order, prohibiting visitors allowed at such facilities, is still in effect.

“We’ve made cloth masks available to all staff, though they aren’t required to wear them,” Moskoff said. “Beyond that, we’re doing many of the same things other care facilities have been doing — cleaning everything and washing our hands. Starting this week (May 13), we finally have an ample amount of 70-percent-alcohol hand sanitizer.”

Moskoff said the lack of visitors at such a small facility means Carefree Living has made adjustments to stay in touch with family and the rest of the world.

“We’ve also helped our clients set up Zoom (videoconferencing) accounts,” she said. “And we have a large window in our library, along the front of the building, so visitors can set up like a picnic lunch outside, and they talk through the screen, at a safe distance.”

There haven’t been any COVID-19 tests on Carefree Living clients, she said, none have shown the symptoms that would lead to testing. She said one relative of a patient was diagnosed with the disease more than two weeks after the last visit to the facility.

Moskoff said she’s grateful for Yavapai County Community Health Services and its efforts to help locate and secure some of the personal protective equipment Carefree Living is using.

“Face shields, gowns, masks, hand sanitizer — all at no cost to us,” she said. “It took a while to happen, but they (YCCHS) really came through for us.”

Officials at other nursing and long-term care facilities in the Verde Valley declined comment for this story.