OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Submit Event
MEDIA
Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections State Archives
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Public Notices Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local Regional State Crime & Courts CVBugle.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Commentary Rants & Raves
SPORTS
CELEBRATE
KUDOS
Art Nightlife See & Do Music Movies Books
FEATURES
Blogs Business & Economy What's Happening Outdoors
VILLAGER
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
About Us Event Calendar RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo General Submissions Place an Ad Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections State Archives Public Notices Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
TRUSTED NEWS LEADER FOR COTTONWOOD, CAMP VERDE & THE VERDE VALLEY
Wed, May 20
Weather  59.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Beaver Creek celebrates eighth grade promotions with parade, drive-in experience

Wednesday, Beaver Creek families will celebrate the promotion of their eighth graders first with a parade at Beaver Creek School, then a special slide show at the Verde Drive-In on State Route 260. Following the slide show, eighth graders will observe social distancing when they are called in alphabetical order to pick up a card and two roses for the traditional rose ceremony. VVN/Bill Helm

Wednesday, Beaver Creek families will celebrate the promotion of their eighth graders first with a parade at Beaver Creek School, then a special slide show at the Verde Drive-In on State Route 260. Following the slide show, eighth graders will observe social distancing when they are called in alphabetical order to pick up a card and two roses for the traditional rose ceremony. VVN/Bill Helm

mugshot photo
By Bill Helm | BillHelm42
Originally Published: May 20, 2020 8:47 a.m.

Already have a digital account? Log in here
To view this content you must be logged in as a subscriber.
1 MONTH
$2.50

UNLIMITED

DIGITAL ACCESS

1 MONTH

1 YEAR
$28

UNLIMITED

DIGITAL ACCESS

FOR 12 MONTHS

DAY PASS
$0.99

UNLIMITED

DIGITAL ACCESS

FOR 24 HOURS

Plans include full website access, e-Edition and exclusive online extras.
Print and Digital combo plans also available.
ALREADY A PRINT SUBSCRIBER?
Verde News subscribe logo
Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

More like this story

Clarkdale-Jerome plans 8th grade parade
Cottonwood-Oak Creek celebrates eighth grade promotions drive-in style
8TH GRADE PROMOTION BBQ CLASS OF 2009 AT BIG PARK COMMUNITY SCHOOL
Beaver Creek School promotes 42 eighth graders
Tasty Promotion for 8th Graders
Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe

* indicates required
Websites
News