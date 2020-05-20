Camp Verde Summer Day Camp returning

Summer Day Camp at Camp Verde Parks & Recreation is planned to return June 8 for its third year. Guidance and modifications required by the COVID-19 restrictions have resulted in camp opening a week late this year as new procedures are developed and staff trained. Increased cleaning and disinfecting as well as social distancing and face coverings for campers and staff are some of the challenges to be overcome in planning for reopening. New CDC and State standards and best practices are now available to help staff prepare for camp.

Accredited by the American Camp Association, this camp has shown major growth and lots of happy campers in its first two years and we plan to continue that this summer. Some changes in camp routine will include at least initial restrictions on field trips but visits to the Town pool are still planned. The ACA is the only national organization offering accreditation for all types of camps. Their nearly 300 comprehensive standards covering all aspects of camp operation ensure a fun and safe camp experience. Standards include site and program safety, staff screening and training, operational management as well as programming evaluation. Our summer day camp is the only accredited municipal camp in Arizona.

“We know that a lot of parents need this camp as people return to work and the kids are surely looking forward to some fun” said Michael Marshall, Camp Verde Parks & Recreation Manager. “Youth activities are a priority for us so getting day camp and the pool up and running has been a staff focus” according to Marshall. “Most of the camp staff is returning so that helps with the modification and training processes as well as providing a familiar face to returning campers” said Parks & Recreation Coordinator Shawna Figy.



Camp will run Monday – Friday from 8 am to 4pm until July 25 except for July 4 and is open for youth who attended kindergarten-6th grade during the 2019- 2020 school year. Registration is available for weekly or day spots and remains $90 per week or $20 per day. Campers bring their own lunch and snacks and staff brings the fun.

Campers will enjoy outdoor fun and sports on the field as well as indoor sports opportunities in the air-conditioned Gym, arts and crafts projects and guest speakers. The Summer Reading Program through the Camp Verde Community Library is also part of the planned activities, although campers will not be transported to the library this year because of limiting exposure concerns for staff and campers.

There is a link for registration on our Parks & Recreation home page at campverde.az.gov or our Facebook page – Town of Camp Verde Parks & Recreation, just click the blue “Book Now” button. Additional paper forms to collect detailed camper information will be completed prior to campers starting their first day. Registration opens May 28th and is limited to 30 kids per day so don’t miss out.

More information is available by calling Parks & Recreation at (928)554-0828.