Wed, May 20
Clarkdale Baptist Church reopens, with options

Now that the church has reopened its worship center building for Sunday morning services, Clarkdale Baptist has decided to offer a menu of options for participants. Courtesy photo

Originally Published: May 20, 2020 8:43 a.m.

Clarkdale Baptist Church has reopened its doors for regular services, and continues to offer creative options for members and guests with lingering concerns about the COVID-19 virus.

In the interest of public health and safety, the church began offering drive-in services in March, giving people the opportunity to remain in their vehicles in the church parking lot, and listen to the weekly message from Pastor Jesse Liles via an FM radio transmission on 98.1 FM. This kept the church in compliance with the governor’s executive order pertaining to social distancing, but still allowed people to enjoy services together.

Now that the church has reopened its worship center building for Sunday morning services, Clarkdale Baptist has decided to offer a menu of options for participants. “We were very pleased with the weekly turnout we saw at our drive-in services,” said Pastor Liles. “We plan to continue our short-range radio transmission indefinitely, and also offer a few more choices.”

The worship center seating has been re-arranged to allow for better distancing between attendees, and now that the summer weather has brought increased temperatures, the church has set up listening rooms on the church campus, where people can sit in air-conditioned comfort while enjoying the FM broadcast.

In addition, Pastor Liles’ messages and Bible study classes may be accessed live via Facebook, and also by audio and video recordings posted on the church’s website.

“We are trying to be proactively safety-conscious while the virus remains a threat to our local population, and Clarkdale Baptist Church will do whatever we can to keep our folks engaged in our services and Christ-centered ministries,” said Liles.

Clarkdale Baptist Church is located at 1051 W. State Route 89A in Clarkdale. Sunday morning services are held at 10:15 am. Sunday school and bible study classes will resume at the church on June 7 at 9:00 am. Further information is found on the church’s website at clarkdalebaptistchurch.org, or by calling the church office at (928) 639-1175.

