Cliff Castle Casino Hotel to reopen June 1

CAMP VERDE — At 10 a.m. Monday, June 1, Cliff Castle Casino Hotel will reopen to the public.

This means that more than 400 members of the community’s workforce will be back at work, according to Aaron Moss, general manager of Cliff Castle Casino Hotel.

But those employees, as well as casino/hotel guests, will be expected to wear face masks while in public areas of the casino.

In an effort to observe social distancing practices, the casino “will initially open with a limited number of slot machines, as well as a limited number of guests allowed inside the casino at any given time.”

The Yavapai-Apache Nation’s Tribal Council and the casino’s management “evaluated many options with the utmost attention to the safety and sanitation protocols needed to open,” Moss said. “A decision to reopen was made after a comprehensive reopening plan was developed and thorough review conducted.”

According to Moss, the Nation is “confident that our reopening plan takes in consideration of physical distancing, enhanced cleaning, and nightly closure for deep cleaning will meet physical distancing and effective cleaning protocols for a safe environment.”

Hand sanitizing stations will be added throughout the property, and additional staff will assist in the “continuous cleaning of slot machines and touch points throughout the casino.”

Cliff Casino Hotel will be closed nightly from 2 a.m. until 6 a.m. for deep cleaning and sanitization. Visit cliffcastlecasinohotel.com “as we will be constantly adjusting to the situation and as time goes on we hope to get back to normal operations when it becomes appropriate to do so,” Moss said.

What you need to know to visit Cliff Castle Casino Hotel

-Will I be required to wear a mask?

Yes, all guests as well as casino team members will be required to wear a mask while on the casino floor and in our venues.

-Will my temperature be taken?

Yes, all guests as well as casino team members will be subject to a non-invasive temperature check before entering the casino. Temperatures must be within an acceptable range. If you have recently been sick or currently aren’t feeling well, please do not come the casino.

-Are all of the slot machines and blackjack tables open?

To help with physical distancing, not all slot machines will be in service when we reopen. Chairs have been removed from the blackjack tables to provide distance for guests. Only a limited number of guests will be allowed in the casino at any given time.

-What else is open?

The hotel, kids quest and most of the dining venues will be open with new hours. During the initial phase of reopening, the Dragonfly Night Club, bowling center and arcade will remain closed. The lodge will remain closed as well. Fables bar and Three Sisters Marketplace will be closed for remodeling. Valet parking will not be available initially.

-How are you dealing with social distancing?

We want you to have fun and be social, but be safe. Please keep six feet between you and other guests and casino team members whenever possible.

-Will Mountain Springs Buffet be open?

Mountain Springs Buffet will be open, but will be serving an a la carte menu. The Café will be offering grab-and-go sandwiches and salads and coffee drinks. Storytellers restaurant and Johnny Rockets will both be open as well. Please check the website for times and additional information.

-How will you keep the casino clean?

The casino will be continuously cleaned by our team of guest service attendants throughout the day. Machines will be continuously wiped down as will touch points throughout the property. The casino will be closed between 2 a.m. and 6 a.m. daily for a deep cleaning. Extra hand sanitizing stations have been added to the gaming floor and our venues, but please wash your hands on a regular basis.

-Will smoking be allowed in the casino?

Smoking on the casino floor will not be permitted initially during the open phases of operation. There will be a smoking area available in the poker room for a limited number of guests at one time.

-What have you done to prepare your employees for reopening?

All returning team members will attend a COVID-19 safety and sanitization class before starting back to work.

-Are my offers still valid when you reopen?

Unfortunately any offers that expired during our closure will not be valid. New offers will eventually be available as operations return to normal. Our Rapid Rewards program will be running when you return which will allow you to receive offers based on your current play.