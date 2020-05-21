Adult Fitness classes reopening at Camp Verde Parks & Recreation

Camp Verde Parks & Recreation announces the return of five adult fitness classes in compliance with the state reopening plan. Indoor Cycle Spinning, Pop Pilates and Pilates Yoga Fusion return with Lana Stewart of Arizona Fitness and Dance.



Yoga with Jane and Qi-Gong are also returning in the next two weeks. Using guidance from the Centers for Disease control as well as Yavapai County Community Health, staff and our partner instructors have formulated plans for social distancing as well as cleaning and disinfecting.

The public is reminded not to attend if they have any COVID-19 symptoms or may have been exposed. “The opportunity for the public to safely exercise and interact socially is a priority for our programs” said Parks & Recreation Manager Michael Marshall.

All classes will be limited to 10 people including the instructor to meet requirements and ensure safety.

Arizona Fitness and Dance brings back Indoor Cycle Spinning Tuesdays and Thursdays at 5:00 pm starting May 26. Taught by Arizona native Lana Stewart this a 40-minute high intensity workout on an indoor cycle is more intense than riding a stationary bike. It is designed around specific exercise science research that shows short, intense drills with a recovery in between can get you in shape fast, with less time needed in class. Lana has been certified as a spin instructor since 1999!

Follow this up on Tuesdays at 6 pm with 50 minutes of Pop Pilates a powerful fusion of music, strength, and choreography that takes classical Pilates to the next level. POP Pilates is a total body, equipment-free workout that sculpts a rock solid core and a lean dancer's body like nothing else can.

On Thursdays at 6 pm check out Pilates/Yoga Fusion and stretch, flow, get strong and have fun with this class. Carefully curated movements from pilates, dance, yoga, and ballet designed to make your entire body strong, lifted and de-stressed.

Space is limited so pre-register on line at www.azfitnessanddance.com .

Kripalu Yoga returns Tuesdays mornings at 10 am starting May 26 with Jane. Kripalu Yoga is a gentle yoga suitable for all abilities and will help relax and stretch your body and your mind.

Web: https://sites.google.com/site/myinnerpeaceyogacenter/

Qi-Gong for Heath classes return Wednesday nights at 6:00 pm starting June 3. Slow moving exercises using the Chinese principles of Qi-Gong energy movement and meditation. Taught by Nancy Rodman and Rick Blough you can acquire the knowledge and skills you need to continually strengthen, enhance and improve yourself physically, mentally, emotionally and spiritually. Class fees are $5 payable to the instructor.

All classes are held in Room 204 at 435 S. Main Street in the Town Complex behind the Historical Society Museum. Parks & Recreation is working on making decisions and plans about more returning activities such as pickleball and adult softball as guidance becomes available. For more information contact Camp Verde Parks and Recreation (928)554-0828.

