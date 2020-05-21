OFFERS
Thu, May 21
Arizona surpasses 15,000 COVID-19 cases; state’s death tally now at 763

By Dan Engler
Originally Published: May 21, 2020 10:37 a.m.

The Arizona Department of Health Services reported 418 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, pushing the state’s total caseload to 15,315. In addition, ADHS reported 16 coronavirus deaths in the past day, bringing the state’s death count to 763.

It took Arizona 64 days to document the state’s first 1,000 cases of COVID-19. Since then, it has taken 52 days to document more than 14,000 additional COVID-19 cases in Arizona.

Demographic breakdown of Arizona cases

The Thursday morning ADHS data shows the 65-and-older age group has accounted for 602 of the state’s 763 deaths. There have been 93 deaths reported among people 55-64 years of age.

ADHS reports women contract the virus in higher numbers than men in Arizona (53%), but more men than women die from COVID-19 (55%).

Location of cases

Maricopa County has the highest number of coronavirus cases in Arizona with 7,835.

Pima County has 1,944 cases, with the next highest frequency being in Navajo County with 1,421 cases. Apache County has 1,121 documented cases. Coconino County has 972 positive tests.

Testing data

ADHS reports 237,417 Arizonans have been tested for COVID-19 with a 5.8% positive test ratio.

People between the ages of 20 and 44 have had the highest number of positive tests (5,999), but the fewest deaths (28). Seniors 65-and-older have tested positive 3,205 times with 602 deaths.

The Arizona Department of Health Services website, www.azdhs.gov, includes detailed information on the ethnicity of coronavirus in Arizona as well as a zip code map that shows the location of confirmed cases.

Yavapai County

Yavapai County Community Health Services’ Thursday morning report shows 279 confirmed positive tests, six deaths and 67 patients who have recovered from the virus.

Of the six deaths among county patients, all have been seniors 65 and older; four men and two women. Two of the deaths were Verde Valley patients; four were from the Quad-Cities area.

YCCHS reports 50 cases in the Sedona-Verde Valley region with 16 confirmed cases in Cottonwood, 17 in Sedona, 11 in Camp Verde and nine throughout the rest of the Verde Valley. There are 116 confirmed cases at the Mingus Mountain Academy girls school.

YCCHS reports 9,009 people in Yavapai County have been tested for COVID-19 with 96.9% of those being negative.

Women outpace men by a 192-87 margin for positive COVID-19 tests in Yavapai County, according to YCCHS.

See www.yavapai.us/chs.

Hospital Reports

Thursday, Verde Valley Medical Center in Cottonwood reported a hospital census of 63 patients with five in critical care. VVMC reports zero positive cases of coronavirus with seven tests pending.

Flagstaff Medical Center reports 18 positive tests with 16 results pending. FMC has admitted 182 patients; 42 of those patients are in critical care.

See nahealth.com/covid-19-resources.

U.S. and global totals

The most recent estimates of U.S. and global cases of COVID-19 put the U.S. caseload at 1.58 million Thursday morning, with the U.S. death tally at 93,806, the highest of any nation in the world, according to Johns Hopkins University. More than 301,000 Americans have recovered from COVID-19.

The virus is present in all 50 states, District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, Guam, the Northern Mariana Islands, and the U.S. Virgin Islands, according to the CDC.

There are 5.01 million cases reported worldwide, with 328,000 deaths and 1.91 million recoveries.

COVID-19 confirmed cases in Arizona

May 21 15,315 cases

May 18 14,170 cases

May 15 13,169 cases

May 13 12,176 cases

May 10 11,119 cases

May 8 10,526 cases

May 5 9,305 cases

May 2 8,364 cases

April 29 7,202 cases

April 24 6,045 cases

April 20 5,064 cases

April 16 4,234 cases

April 9 3,018 cases

April 4 2,019 cases

March 30 1,157 cases

Jan. 26 First Arizona case reported

