Camp Verde High School graduation set for June 4

CAMP VERDE — At 7 p.m. Thursday, June 4, Camp Verde High School’s Class of 2020 will graduate on the school’s football field, Sam Hammerstrom Field.

Wednesday, Superintendent Danny Howe announced that graduation ceremonies would be held the week of June 1, but that the district is still putting together the protocols that would observe social distancing, as well as follow the necessary safety guidelines. Those protocols, Howe said, would be released on Tuesday, May 26.

“We’re still processing the details,” Howe said.

South Verde High School and Camp Verde’s accommodation school graduates will have their commencement ceremony at 6 p.m. Tuesday, June 2 in the Philip England Performing Arts Center, 210 Camp Lincoln Road.

Camp Verde Middle School’s promotion ceremony will be held at 6 p.m. Wednesday, June 3 on Sam Hammerstrom Field.

