Camp Verde High School graduation set for June 4
CAMP VERDE — At 7 p.m. Thursday, June 4, Camp Verde High School’s Class of 2020 will graduate on the school’s football field, Sam Hammerstrom Field.
Wednesday, Superintendent Danny Howe announced that graduation ceremonies would be held the week of June 1, but that the district is still putting together the protocols that would observe social distancing, as well as follow the necessary safety guidelines. Those protocols, Howe said, would be released on Tuesday, May 26.
“We’re still processing the details,” Howe said.
South Verde High School and Camp Verde’s accommodation school graduates will have their commencement ceremony at 6 p.m. Tuesday, June 2 in the Philip England Performing Arts Center, 210 Camp Lincoln Road.
Camp Verde Middle School’s promotion ceremony will be held at 6 p.m. Wednesday, June 3 on Sam Hammerstrom Field.
-- Follow Bill Helm on Twitter @AZShutterbug42
- City of Sedona opens some facilities
- Coronavirus outbreak escalates at Mingus Mountain Academy
- Commentary: Memo to Danny Howe: Who’s the bully you scared off?
- Yavapai County COVID-19 caseload moves past 200 mark
- Not-so-secret ‘secret’ Page Springs swimming hole gains in popularity
- 120-mph fleeing driver tries to ram police; officer shoots truck
- Arizona COVID-19 death count now stands at 624
- 2,000-plus new COVID-19 cases this week as Arizona caseload exceeds 13,000
- 14,000+ COVID-19 cases in Arizona; state’s positive test ratio drops to 6%
- Howe refuses to elaborate on ‘outside pressure’ concerning Camp Verde graduation plans
- Arizona reports highest single-day increase in COVID-19 cases
- Arizona sees highest single-day increase in COVID-19 cases
- 555 new COVID-19 cases over weekend; Yavapai County picks up 46 new cases
- Arizona nears 8,000 cases for COVID-19; 760 new positive tests in past two days
- Haunted Group owner never laid off 250 employees; now they are back to work
- Rollover claims life of driver in Cornville
- Man gets six years prison for violent attack at Walmart
- YCSO: Men arrested after incident involving AR-15, shotgun
- Cottonwood, Sedona Walgreens each have employee ‘evaluated’ for COVID-19
- Sedona preps for major financial challenge
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: