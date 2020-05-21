Chino Valley traffic stop leads to PANT search warrant, seven arrests

CHINO VALLEY - Multiple drug-related arrests were made in Chino Valley after a May 18 traffic stop that led to a search and a drug investigation.

The Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office reported on May 20 that a Chino Valley Police officer stopped a gold-colored Hyundai just after 11 p.m. Monday, May 18, for an equipment violation.

That stop ultimately led to the arrest of the driver, 34-year-old Katrina Flick from Chino Valley, as well as three passengers, Chino Valley residents Kelsey Prevatt, 24, and Jeremiah Marrs, 29, and Paulden resident Trey Gist, 19.

“The traffic stop occurred in the 700 block of Highland Court, and Flick claimed they knew the occupants of the home,” states the news release. “When contacted, those residents stated they did not know Flick and her passengers. Officers knew many of the occupants from numerous prior police contacts.”

Flick reportedly tried to run away during a records check, but was detained. Officers discovered two felony warrants in her name, and she was arrested. After noticing the cap of a syringe in plain view in the car, officers suspected illicit narcotics and requested a K9 for an exterior sniff of the vehicle.

“The K9 alerted to the presence of a narcotic odor, and a search for the source of the odor was underway,” states the news release. In the front seat area, officers reported finding a bag containing paraphernalia including used and new hypodermic needles, tie-offs, snort tubes and containers with narcotic residue.

“One of the syringes appeared loaded with heroin,” says the news release. “Additional items found included bindles of methamphetamine and items of paraphernalia with confirmed heroin residue. Flick later admitted to ownership of this bag.”

In a backpack belonging to Prevatt, officers reported seizing a glass container with methamphetamine residue. Another plastic container was found containing heroin and heroin residue, for which none of the occupants claimed ownership.

Flick was booked into the Yavapai County jail in Camp Verde on her two outstanding felony warrants, possession of dangerous drugs, possession of narcotic drugs and possession of drug paraphernalia. She remains in custody, held without bond, said the news release.

Prevatt, Marrs, and Gist were all booked into the Yavapai County jail on charges including possession of narcotic drugs and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Prevatt remains in custody on a $5,000 bond and is on active probation, the news release stated, and Marrs and Gist have been released pending court action.

PANT investigation

Based on interviews with the four suspects, detectives from Partner’s Against Narcotics Trafficking (PANT) were contacted to assist. “Detectives learned that 34-year-old William Smyer had sold heroin to the group,” stated the news release.

“With this information and other investigative details, PANT detectives sought and obtained a search warrant for a home in the 1500 block of Prescott Drive, Chino Valley.” PANT detectives served the warrant at about 1 p.m., Tuesday, May 19, and they detained 24-year-old Samantha Sylvester who was sitting on the front porch, before searching the home. Smyer could be seen running to the corner of the home and although out of site briefly, eventually exited the home along with 29-year-old Cody Wilkins.

“During the search, more than five grams of heroin was found in a bathroom closet belonging to Smyer and Sylvester,” states the news release. “In the master bedroom, detectives seized 50 Gabapentin pills and Suboxone strips.”

Throughout the rest of the house, detectives also reportedly seized eight syringes with heroin residue, 45 Buprenorphine pills, 10 additional syringes including syringes containing heroin, and additional quantities of usable heroin. “At least 1 gram of heroin was connected to Wilkins,” the news release said.

“During interviews, Smyer admitted running and washing some heroin down a drain as detectives were calling his name,” the news release said. “He also acknowledged selling heroin and occasionally methamphetamine.”

Smyer was booked on charges including controlled substance for sale, possession of a controlled substance, possession of paraphernalia, and destroying evidence. He remains in custody on a $20,000 bond.

Sylvester was booked on similar charges, except for destroying evidence. She remains in custody on a $10,000 bond.

Wilkins was booked on a charge of possession of a controlled substance and is being held without bond.