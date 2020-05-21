OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Submit Event
MEDIA
Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections State Archives
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Public Notices Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local Regional State Crime & Courts CVBugle.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Commentary Rants & Raves
SPORTS
CELEBRATE
KUDOS
Art Nightlife See & Do Music Movies Books
FEATURES
Blogs Business & Economy What's Happening Outdoors
VILLAGER
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
About Us Event Calendar RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo General Submissions Place an Ad Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections State Archives Public Notices Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
TRUSTED NEWS LEADER FOR COTTONWOOD, CAMP VERDE & THE VERDE VALLEY
Thu, May 21
Weather  73.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Eight acres charred in first Verde Valley wildland blaze of fire season

Wednesday's fire in Cornville grew to approximately eight acres before it was contained. VVFD courtesy photo

Wednesday's fire in Cornville grew to approximately eight acres before it was contained. VVFD courtesy photo

Staff Report
Originally Published: May 21, 2020 8:58 a.m.

photo

The Verde Valley Fire District originally was dispatched to a car fire but this was rapidly upgraded to a wildland assignment. Nearby vegetation caught fire and the wind began to drive it. VVFD courtesy photo

CORNVILLE – The first wildland fire of the season closed Cornville Road for several hours Wednesday and charred about eight acres of land before being controlled.

The Verde Valley Fire District received the call on the fire about 5:45 p.m. east of Cornville between Cactus Road and Beaverhead Flat Road.

According to a news release from the fire district, the agency originally was dispatched to a car fire but this was rapidly upgraded to a wildland assignment. Nearby vegetation caught fire and the wind began to drive it.

“On arrival, crews deployed to both the eastern and western flanks of the fire in order to control the fire’s spread and Cornville Road was shut down in both directions for several hours,” the news release states. “Nearby organizations, Cottonwood Fire and Medical Department and Copper Canyon Fire and Medical sent crews in Type 6 brush trucks to help with suppression activities. The Forest Service supplied two Type 3 engines and crews while Sedona sent a water tender to support the efforts. The Verde Valley Ambulance Company supplied a rehab unit and an ambulance to medically check out one of the vehicle passengers. No one was injured. YCSO also had a presence and helped control traffic.”

The fire grew to approximately eight acres before it was contained.

Counting law enforcement and the Verde Valley Ambulance Company, there were about 18 units and 36 personnel working on the scene to control the fire.

Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

More like this story

About 8 acres charred in fire near Cement Plant
Wild fire contained in Page Springs
Crews extinguish 6-acre fire off 89A between Clarkdale and Jerome
Fire rages near Oak Creek Ranch School
Smoke from Goodwin Fire hovers over Verde Valley
Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe

* indicates required
Websites
News