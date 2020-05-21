Eight acres charred in first Verde Valley wildland blaze of fire season
CORNVILLE – The first wildland fire of the season closed Cornville Road for several hours Wednesday and charred about eight acres of land before being controlled.
The Verde Valley Fire District received the call on the fire about 5:45 p.m. east of Cornville between Cactus Road and Beaverhead Flat Road.
According to a news release from the fire district, the agency originally was dispatched to a car fire but this was rapidly upgraded to a wildland assignment. Nearby vegetation caught fire and the wind began to drive it.
“On arrival, crews deployed to both the eastern and western flanks of the fire in order to control the fire’s spread and Cornville Road was shut down in both directions for several hours,” the news release states. “Nearby organizations, Cottonwood Fire and Medical Department and Copper Canyon Fire and Medical sent crews in Type 6 brush trucks to help with suppression activities. The Forest Service supplied two Type 3 engines and crews while Sedona sent a water tender to support the efforts. The Verde Valley Ambulance Company supplied a rehab unit and an ambulance to medically check out one of the vehicle passengers. No one was injured. YCSO also had a presence and helped control traffic.”
The fire grew to approximately eight acres before it was contained.
Counting law enforcement and the Verde Valley Ambulance Company, there were about 18 units and 36 personnel working on the scene to control the fire.
