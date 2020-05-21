Mingus ‘Virtumencement’ ceremony to broadcast May 22, 7 p.m.
Virtual graduation can be viewed on Verde Independent website
In addition to Friday’s “Turning the Tassel” ceremony at Mingus Union, the high school will present a special video salute to the MUHS Class of 2020 May 22 at 7 p.m.
The ‘virtumencement’ ceremony can be accessed live either directly through virtumencement.com/live or by accessing the video from the home page of the Verde Independent website, verdenews.com.
The virtumencement.com/live URL will direct viewers to a YouTube page where the Mingus Union Class of 2020 graduation will be broadcast.
The graduation video also can be accessed through a smart TV by searching for Virtumencement in the YouTube app.
For those who wish to view the virtual ceremony via the Verde Independent website, please visit verdenews.com and click on the Mingus Union High School Graduation Class of 2020 banner that will be located on the very top of the page (currently populated by a COVID-19 banner). The Mingus graduation banner will appear on the website’s home page at 6 p.m. May 22.
The broadcast will begin at about 6:50 p.m. Friday with a waiting screen until the countdown begins at 6:57. The actual ‘virtumencement’ ceremony will begin at 7:02 p.m.
