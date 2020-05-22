Accused kidnapper scheduled to head back to court
Possible change-of-plea set for June 22
Originally Published: May 22, 2020 2:20 p.m.
Most Read
- City of Sedona opens some facilities
- Coronavirus outbreak escalates at Mingus Mountain Academy
- Commentary: Memo to Danny Howe: Who’s the bully you scared off?
- Not-so-secret ‘secret’ Page Springs swimming hole gains in popularity
- 120-mph fleeing driver tries to ram police; officer shoots truck
- Arizona COVID-19 death count now stands at 624
- 2,000-plus new COVID-19 cases this week as Arizona caseload exceeds 13,000
- 14,000+ COVID-19 cases in Arizona; state’s positive test ratio drops to 6%
- 43 COVID-19 deaths in Arizona in past 24 hours
- Yavapai County COVID-19 caseload moves past 200 mark
- Arizona reports highest single-day increase in COVID-19 cases
- Arizona sees highest single-day increase in COVID-19 cases
- 555 new COVID-19 cases over weekend; Yavapai County picks up 46 new cases
- Arizona nears 8,000 cases for COVID-19; 760 new positive tests in past two days
- Haunted Group owner never laid off 250 employees; now they are back to work
- Rollover claims life of driver in Cornville
- Man gets six years prison for violent attack at Walmart
- YCSO: Men arrested after incident involving AR-15, shotgun
- Cottonwood, Sedona Walgreens each have employee ‘evaluated’ for COVID-19
- Sedona preps for major financial challenge
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: