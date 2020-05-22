OFFERS
Fri, May 22
Camp Verde honors CVHS Class of 2020 with drive-by salute

Thursday, Camp Verde High School seniors parked in the school’s parking lot as community members drove through, honked their horns and recognized the school’s Class of 2020.The community drive-by senior night was an opportunity for the soon-to-be-graduates to see each other before their June 4 commencement ceremony on the school’s Sam Hammerstrom Field. VVN/Bill Helm

Video by Bill Helm
Originally Published: May 22, 2020 7:59 a.m.

Camp Verde honors CVHS Class of 2020 with drive-by salute Thursday.

http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6iykNIezDkY
