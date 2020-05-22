Forest Service urges Memorial Day visitors to recreate responsibly

National forest areas are likely to packed with visitors this weekend.

In a news release issued Friday, the U.S. Rorest Service reminds visitors that campfire and recreational shooting restrictions are in place.



While the Prescott National Forest is open and available for public use, developed campgrounds and recreation facilities will remain closed for Memorial Day Weekend.

The Prescott National Forest is making every effort to expand access to more recreational opportunities within the context of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidance and state and local government orders for communities.

Until then, trails and lakes are open; and dispersed camping is allowed in compliance with social distancing and limited group size. Please adhere to the Leave No Trace principles of outdoor ethics and refer to the Motor Vehicle Use Maps so you know which roads and trails are open to motor vehicle traffic. Do not block roadways to firefighter and other emergency access.

For Memorial Day weekend, and until conditions support a phased reopening of recreation facilities, remember that:

• All developed campgrounds in the Prescott National Forest are closed to overnight camping.

• All toilet facilities in the forest are locked. Learn how to dispose of human waste appropriately.

• Some picnic/day use sites are closed to the public.

•Trash collection is suspended. Take your garbage home.

• Bring your own water and hand sanitizer.

The Forest Service also asks the public to adhere to the campfire ban and the recreational shooting restriction. Both have been in place for several weeks.

Under the campfire ban, it is illegal to ignite, build, maintain, attend or use a fire, including charcoal grills and barbecues, coal and wood burning stoves, and sheepherder’s stoves.

People using pressurized liquid or gas devices (stoves, grills or lanterns) with shut-off valves are exempt from this prohibition.

Under the shooting restrictions, it is illegal to discharge a firearm, air rifle or gas gun. Complete closure orders are available on our website.

All Prescott National Forest offices will be closed on Monday, May 25, in observance of Memorial Day.

Forest offices will resume virtual business hours on Tuesday, May 26.