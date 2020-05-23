Arizona jumps past 16,000 mark for COVID-19 positive tests; 799 deaths

With still no evidence of a decline in the acceleration of COVID-19 cases in Arizona, the state’s Department of Health Services reported 431 new cases in the past 24 hours, pushing the state’s total caseload to 16,039.

It took just two days for the state to make the jump from 15,000 to 16,000 coronavirus cases. In the past 54 days, Arizona has confirmed more than 15,000 new COVID-19 positive tests. As a point of comparison, it took 64 days for the state to reach its first 1,000 cases after the first reported positive test in January.

In addition, ADHS reported 24 coronavirus deaths in the past day, bringing the state’s death count to 799.

Demographic breakdown of Arizona cases

The Saturday morning ADHS data shows the 65-and-older age group has accounted for 626 of the state’s 799 deaths. There have been 95 deaths reported among people 55-64 years of age.

ADHS reports women contract the virus in higher numbers than men in Arizona (53%), but more men than women die from COVID-19 (55%).

Location of cases

Maricopa County has the highest number of coronavirus cases in Arizona with 8,177.

Pima County has 2,002 cases, with the next highest frequency being in Navajo County with 1,491 cases. Apache County has 1,144 documented cases. Coconino County has 1,000 positive tests.

Testing data

ADHS reports 253,789 Arizonans have been tested for COVID-19 with a 5.7% positive test ratio.

People between the ages of 20 and 44 have had the highest number of positive tests (6,311), but the fewest deaths (34). Seniors 65-and-older have tested positive 3,331 times with 626 deaths.

The Arizona Department of Health Services website, www.azdhs.gov, includes detailed information on the ethnicity of coronavirus in Arizona as well as a zip code map that shows the location of confirmed cases.

Yavapai County

Yavapai County Community Health Services’ Saturday morning report shows 283 confirmed positive tests with 143 patients who have now recovered from the virus.

There have been six deaths reported in Yavapai County. Of those, all have been seniors 65 and older; four men and two women. Two of the deaths were Verde Valley patients; four were from the Quad-Cities area.

YCCHS reports 53 cases in the Sedona-Verde Valley region with 16 confirmed in Cottonwood, 17 in Sedona, 11 in Camp Verde and nine throughout the rest of the Verde Valley. There are 118 confirmed cases at the Mingus Mountain Academy girls school.

YCCHS reports 9,116 people in Yavapai County have been tested for COVID-19 with 96.9% of those being negative.

Women outpace men by a 196-87 margin for positive COVID-19 tests in Yavapai County, according to YCCHS.

See www.yavapai.us/chs.

Hospital Reports

Saturday, Verde Valley Medical Center in Cottonwood reported a hospital census of 52 patients with seven in critical care. VVMC reports zero positive cases of coronavirus with four tests pending.

Flagstaff Medical Center reports 16 positive tests with 11 results pending. FMC has admitted 165 patients; 39 of those patients are in critical care.

See nahealth.com/covid-19-resources.

U.S. and global totals

The most recent estimates of U.S. and global cases of COVID-19 put the U.S. caseload at 1.65 million Saturday morning, with the U.S. death tally at 96,920, the highest of any nation in the world, according to Johns Hopkins University. More than 319,000 Americans have recovered from COVID-19.

The virus is present in all 50 states, District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, Guam, the Northern Mariana Islands, and the U.S. Virgin Islands, according to the CDC.

There are 5.27 million cases reported worldwide, with 340,000 deaths and 2.09 million recoveries.