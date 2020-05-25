Blood drive set for June 2 in Cottonwood

COTTONWOOD - A blood drive we will be hosted Tuesday, June 2, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Public Safety Multi-Purpose Room, 199 S. 6th St.

f you have any questions, please contact Leah Donell, the city's marketing and public information specialist, at 928-340-2728 or email ldonell@cottonwoodaz.gov.

Appointments can be scheduled by calling 800-RED CROSS (800-733-2767), by visiting redcrossblood.org using sponsor code "cottonwoodaz," or through the Blood Donor app.