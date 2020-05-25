OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Submit Event
MEDIA
Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections State Archives
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Public Notices Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local Regional State Crime & Courts CVBugle.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Commentary Rants & Raves
SPORTS
CELEBRATE
KUDOS
Art Nightlife See & Do Music Movies Books
FEATURES
Blogs Business & Economy What's Happening Outdoors
VILLAGER
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
About Us Event Calendar RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo General Submissions Place an Ad Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections State Archives Public Notices Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
TRUSTED NEWS LEADER FOR COTTONWOOD, CAMP VERDE & THE VERDE VALLEY
Mon, May 25
Weather  77.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Memorial Day: Take a ‘moment’ to remember war dead

Originally Published: May 25, 2020 10:23 a.m.

Try to fathom the number of men and women who have died fighting our nation’s enemies over the centuries. It’s overwhelming. It’s stunning. It’s certainly worth a moment of our time.

Memorial Day is called a holiday, and it should be a holy day. Unfortunately, for so long we have gone camping or swimming or hiking or shopping that since 2000 the day has been reduced to an official “National Moment of Remembrance.”

Nationally, at 3 p.m. Monday May 25, we are expected to “pause.” Take a “moment.” Sacrifice a “minute” of your vacation to the thought of all those soldiers, sailors and Marines who died in the uniform of the United States.

Well, it takes longer than a pause to contemplate all of the dead listed on The Wall of the Vietnam Memorial in Washington, D.C. It takes longer than a moment to absorb all of the Americans killed in World War II stretching across the walls of the Veterans Memorial Museum in Branson, Mo. It takes a lot longer than a minute to comprehend the crosses “row on row” at Arlington National Cemetery.

But it’s why Memorial Day was set aside.

It is to remember our war dead.

It is not a general day of remembrance for everyone you know who has passed on. It is not a general day of recognition for military veterans. It is not about the greatest sales event of the season.

It is a day - a whole day - to recognize how huge a sacrifice so many thousands have made. It is a time to feel the loss, the hole left behind, the impact left on each family with each death.

Maybe you never have been and never will be able to visit a national monument to war dead. It is easier and well worth your time to find a local ceremony paying tribute to those who died. Just a walk around a cemetery to find the veterans’ flags can be meditative.

Men and women in American uniforms are dying almost every day in another war. They, too, deserve more than a moment of our time.

Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

More like this story

Editorial: Take a ‘moment’ to remember war dead
Editorial: Take a ‘moment’ to remember our ultimate heroes
Editorial: Take a &#8216;moment&#8217; to remember war dead
Take a &#8216;moment&#8217; to remember war dead
Editorial: Take a &#8216;moment&#8217; to remember the true heroes
Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe

* indicates required
Websites
News