Film Festival, Fisher Theatre offer virtual screenings of five new films this week

With the Mary D. Fisher Theatre temporarily closed, the Sedona International Film Festival is proud to continue “MDF@Home” with five new titles opening this week: “Military Wives”, “The Painter and the Thief”, “Inheritance”, “A Towering Task: The Story of the Peace Corps” and “Fourteen.”

Here are this week’s new MDF@Home offerings. The full list of available titles is available on the festival website. Visit www.SedonaFilmFestival.org for details and information on how to order the film screenings.

MILITARY WIVES

“Military Wives” is the feel-good movie of the year. It was the closing night of the recent Sedona International Film Festival, playing to rave reviews and enthusiastic audience response.

“Military Wives” centers on a group of women from different backgrounds whose partners are away serving in Afghanistan.

Faced with their loved ones’ absences, they come together to form the very first military wives choir, helping each other through some of life’s most difficult moments, and quickly find themselves on an international stage at the center of a media sensation and global movement.

Peter Cattaneo (“The Full Monty”) directs Academy Award nominee Kristin Scott Thomas and Sharon Horgan in this feel-good crowd-pleaser inspired by the incredible true story of The Military Wives Choirs.

Critics are calling this the “feel-good film of the year” (BBC Radio) and rave that “it will have you on your feet cheering and crying.” (Radio Times)

THE PAINTER AND THE THIEF

“The Painter and the Thief” won the Special Jury Prize for Creative Storytelling at the recent 2020 Sundance Film Festival.

Desperate for answers about the theft of her two paintings, a Czech artist seeks out and befriends the career criminal who stole them. After inviting her thief to sit for a portrait, the two form an improbable relationship and an inextricable bond that will forever link these lonely souls.

“I’ve always been fascinated with art theft. I think it’s because of the contrasts,” said director Benjamin Ree. “The socially elevated art industry with a lot of cultural capital meets “lower-class” criminals with rough backgrounds. These contrasts raise questions that intrigue me. Who are these thieves? How do they choose their paintings, and is it for money or because of a genuine love of art?”

“That was the start of this project. Then I stumbled upon the story of an art theft at Gallery Nobel in Oslo in 2015. Two paintings from a little-known artist were stolen, and the two thieves were caught and sentenced to 75 days in prison, but only one of them showed up during the trial. Why did the thieves choose to steal paintings? The thing that really piqued my interest was when I learned that the artist had asked the thief if she could paint him. I contacted the painter, and the story I was about to capture would blow my mind,” added Ree.

“When I began filming, I did not know that they were going to become friends. The film ended up not being about art theft, but about an intricate and unusual friendship.”

INHERITANCE

Some secrets should stay buried.

Lauren Monroe (Lily Collins) is a rising young New York City District Attorney and the successful daughter of a powerful New York family steeped in old-money wealth and privilege.

When her father suddenly dies, she is given a set of keys to an unknown bomb shelter on their estate as her inheritance instead of access to the family fortune.

There she discovers a secret buried so deep that not even her mother knew about it... a man, Morgan, (Simon Pegg) barely alive, locked and chained in captivity for years on the grounds of their estate.

Lauren makes the fateful decision to keep the discovery a secret in the hope that she can uncover the truth while managing her own life and avoiding destroying her family name.

Engaged in a dangerous mind game, Lauren is entrapped in a deadly web of lies and manipulation that leads her to doubt the integrity of her politician brother (Chace Crawford) and her beloved mother (Connie Nielson).

As her family’s darkest secrets begin to unravel, Lauren finds the lives of herself and those closest to her in jeopardy.

A TOWERING TASK: THE STORY OF THE PEACE CORPS

Narrated by Annette Benning, “A Towering Task” tells the remarkable story of the Peace Corps and takes viewers on a journey of what it means to be a global citizen.

In 1961, President John F. Kennedy gave young Americans the opportunity to serve their country in a new way by forming the Peace Corps. Since then, more than 200,000 of them have traveled to more than 60 countries to carry out the organization’s mission of international cooperation.

Nearly 60 years later, Americans - young and old alike - still want to serve their country and understand their place in the world; current volunteers work at the forefront of some of the most pressing issues facing the global community.

Yet the agency has struggled to remain relevant amid sociopolitical change. More than once it had to fight for its very existence, and now — between COVID, a rise in nationalist sentiment and deep cuts to governmental-agency budgets — the Peace Corps is again confronting a crisis of identity: What role should it play around the world and in the lives of engaged citizens?

FOURTEEN

Mara and Jo, in their twenties, have been close friends since middle school. Jo, the more outgoing figure, is a social worker who runs through a series of brief but intense relationships.

Mara, a less splashy personality than Jo, bounces among teacher aide jobs while trying to land a position in elementary education, and writes fiction in her spare time. She too has a transient romantic life, though she seems to settle down after meeting Adam, a mild-mannered software developer.

It soon becomes apparent that Jo, despite her intellectual gifts, is unreliable in her professional life, losing and acquiring jobs at a troubling rate. Substance abuse may be responsible for Jo’s instability… but some observers suspect a deeper problem.

Over the course of a decade, the more stable Mara sometimes tries to help, sometimes backs away to preserve herself, but never leaves behind her powerful childhood connection with Jo.

Log on to www.SedonaFilmFestival.org and click on the MDF@Home link under the Events tab on the home page (or directly visit www./SedonaFilmFestival.com/mdfhome/) for links to order virtual screenings of any of these films. For each title, a portion of all sales will benefit the Mary D. Fisher Theatre and Sedona International Film Festival.