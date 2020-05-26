MUSIC TO YOUR EARS: Bella Vita music returns with Sammy Davis, Dan Vega, Jerry McFarland

The wait is over. The Sedona music scene is still alive and kicking and Bella Vita Restaurant is leading the pack, featuring local talents Sammy Davis, Dan Vega and Jerry McFarland starting Friday, May 29.

What better way for Bella Vita Restaurant to kick off its first musical weekend since the coronavirus shut down with troubadour Dan Vega performing Friday, May 29, on the outside patio stage from 6 to 9 p.m.

Vega defines what a singer/songwriter should be. Skilled on the guitar and gifted with a golden voice, Vega is one of Sedona’s most sought-after musicians.

His rich voice combines with his effortless guitar playing to create a mesmerizing ambiance that goes perfectly with any fine-dining experience.

He is a consummate professional with a great local following who always gives his best at every performance.

Classically trained, his musicianship is impeccable and his stage presence is commanding.

Saturday, May 30, from 6 to 9 p.m. on the Bella Vita outside patio stage Jerry McFarland entertains.

McFarland is a consummate professional that has made his mark on the Sedona live-music scene.

He is gifted with a golden voice and virtuoso mastery over his guitar.

He has recorded numerous CDs and has performed with many famous artists including The Righteous Brothers.

A true audience pleaser, McFarland can play just about any song request for music ranging from the 40s to right now.

He is considered one of the best performing musicians in Sedona and when you hear him once, you will understand why.

Get your dancing shoes on and get ready to party Friday, June 5 and Friday June 12 from 6 to 9 p.m. with none other than the fabulous Sammy Davis.

This rocker puts on a show that will get you up off your seat moving and grooving to the music.

Davis is known throughout Northern Arizona as a high-energy entertainer with a style all his own.

He is flashy, engaging, talented and a pleasure to watch perform live.

Once he gets going it’s a high-octane performance from the moment he starts his act to the minute he gets off the stage.

If you like Motown, Rock, American Classics and everything in between, Davis is the man for you.

Bella Vita restaurant is following all social distancing guidelines.

The restaurant is located at 6701 West State Route 89A. For reservations and specific directions to the restaurant visit www.bellavitarestaurant.comor call 928-282-4540.