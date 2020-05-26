Obituary: Marilyn Hudson Moore, 1935-2020
Marilyn Hudson Moore, 84, of Cottonwood, Arizona, passed away May 19, 2020.
She was born June 21, 1935 in Hannibal, Missouri to Rue Curtis Hudson and Gladys Elizabeth Smith Hudson. She attended school in Hannibal.
Marilyn was self-employed. She and her husband owned a publishing business. She published a natural healing book.
The family would like to thank Hospice and especially Stacy Meyer for the excellent care provided and Dr. Linda Roemer.
Marilyn is preceded in death by her husband, Everett W. Moore; Jr, twin grandsons, Shawn and Shannon Berryman; great-grandson, Jarin Berryman, three sisters Margaret Hendren, Lorraine Wigger and Louise Hudson.
She is survived by her sons, Larry Moore of Rio Verde, Ariz. and Bill Moore (Debby) of Cottonwood; daughter, Terri Arnett (Bret) of Cornville; numerous nieces and nephews; 13 grandchildren, 15 great-grandchildren and 2 great-great-grandchildren.
Private Services to be held. An online guestbook is available at www.westcottfuneralhome.com.
Information provided by survivors.
- City of Sedona opens some facilities
- House approves limits on suing entities over COVID-19
- Not-so-secret ‘secret’ Page Springs swimming hole gains in popularity
- Chino Valley traffic stop leads to PANT search warrant, seven arrests
- 43 COVID-19 deaths in Arizona in past 24 hours
- Cliff Castle Casino Hotel to reopen June 1
- Eight acres charred in first Verde Valley wildland blaze of fire season
- Who you gonna call in a pandemic, Jerome?
- 14,000+ COVID-19 cases in Arizona; state’s positive test ratio drops to 6%
- Viral post about Oak Creek trash prompts avalanche of online discussion
- Arizona sees highest single-day increase in COVID-19 cases
- 555 new COVID-19 cases over weekend; Yavapai County picks up 46 new cases
- Arizona nears 8,000 cases for COVID-19; 760 new positive tests in past two days
- Haunted Group owner never laid off 250 employees; now they are back to work
- Rollover claims life of driver in Cornville
- Man gets six years prison for violent attack at Walmart
- YCSO: Men arrested after incident involving AR-15, shotgun
- Cottonwood, Sedona Walgreens each have employee ‘evaluated’ for COVID-19
- Police say man planned ambush of cops; officer shot in left arm
- City of Sedona opens some facilities
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: