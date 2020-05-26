OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Submit Event
MEDIA
Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections State Archives
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Public Notices Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local Regional State Crime & Courts CVBugle.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Commentary Rants & Raves
SPORTS
CELEBRATE
KUDOS
Art Nightlife See & Do Music Movies Books
FEATURES
Blogs Business & Economy What's Happening Outdoors
VILLAGER
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
About Us Event Calendar RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo General Submissions Place an Ad Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections State Archives Public Notices Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
TRUSTED NEWS LEADER FOR COTTONWOOD, CAMP VERDE & THE VERDE VALLEY
Tue, May 26
Weather  88.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Obituary: Marilyn Hudson Moore, 1935-2020

Marilyn Hudson Moore

Marilyn Hudson Moore

Originally Published: May 26, 2020 11:50 a.m.

Marilyn Hudson Moore, 84, of Cottonwood, Arizona, passed away May 19, 2020.

She was born June 21, 1935 in Hannibal, Missouri to Rue Curtis Hudson and Gladys Elizabeth Smith Hudson. She attended school in Hannibal.

Marilyn was self-employed. She and her husband owned a publishing business. She published a natural healing book.

The family would like to thank Hospice and especially Stacy Meyer for the excellent care provided and Dr. Linda Roemer.

Marilyn is preceded in death by her husband, Everett W. Moore; Jr, twin grandsons, Shawn and Shannon Berryman; great-grandson, Jarin Berryman, three sisters Margaret Hendren, Lorraine Wigger and Louise Hudson.

She is survived by her sons, Larry Moore of Rio Verde, Ariz. and Bill Moore (Debby) of Cottonwood; daughter, Terri Arnett (Bret) of Cornville; numerous nieces and nephews; 13 grandchildren, 15 great-grandchildren and 2 great-great-grandchildren.

Private Services to be held. An online guestbook is available at www.westcottfuneralhome.com.

Information provided by survivors.

Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

More like this story

Obituary: Everett W. Moore Jr. 1934-2016
Obituary: Nellie Jane Cavender 1935-2019
Obituary: Marilyn Adele Olson 1936-2016
Obituary: Janice Faye Stewart, 1948-2020
Obituary: Donola Hudson-Heard 1936-2017

Subscribe

* indicates required
Websites
News