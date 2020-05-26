Obituary: Marilyn Hudson Moore, 1935-2020

Marilyn Hudson Moore, 84, of Cottonwood, Arizona, passed away May 19, 2020.

She was born June 21, 1935 in Hannibal, Missouri to Rue Curtis Hudson and Gladys Elizabeth Smith Hudson. She attended school in Hannibal.





Marilyn was self-employed. She and her husband owned a publishing business. She published a natural healing book.





The family would like to thank Hospice and especially Stacy Meyer for the excellent care provided and Dr. Linda Roemer.



Marilyn is preceded in death by her husband, Everett W. Moore; Jr, twin grandsons, Shawn and Shannon Berryman; great-grandson, Jarin Berryman, three sisters Margaret Hendren, Lorraine Wigger and Louise Hudson.

She is survived by her sons, Larry Moore of Rio Verde, Ariz. and Bill Moore (Debby) of Cottonwood; daughter, Terri Arnett (Bret) of Cornville; numerous nieces and nephews; 13 grandchildren, 15 great-grandchildren and 2 great-great-grandchildren.





Private Services to be held. An online guestbook is available at www.westcottfuneralhome.com.



Information provided by survivors.