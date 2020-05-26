Watch on DVD -- or stream: available this week

The Invisible Man

Available for streaming

Universal Pictures

Director: Leigh Whannell

Writer: Leigh Whannell

Producers: Ed Boon, Rick Morales, James Krieg, Sam Register, et al.

Cast: Elisabeth Moss, Oliver Jackson-Cohen, Harriet Dyer, Renee Lim, Aldis Hodge, Vivienne Greer, Storm Reid, et. al.

Cecilia Kass knows what it’s like to have a psychopath for a boyfriend. Her ex, Adrian Griffin, had been controlling, manipulative and violent even after the breakup.

When Adrian commits suicide not long after, he leaves Cecilia a huge inheritance totaling several million dollars. The only condition? She must never be diagnosed as mentally incompetent. It seemed like Adrian’s request was nothing more than another sign of his severe mental health problems.

Yet, as Cecilia attempts to rebuild her life, she starts to experience strange occurrences that make her question whether the scientific genius had simply found a more diabolical way to torment her.

Rated R for some strong bloody violence, and language.

Endings, Beginnings

Available for streaming

Front Row Filmed Entertainment

Director: Drake Doremus

Writers: Jardine Libaire, Drake Doremus

Producers: Francis Chung, et al.

Cast: Shailene Woodley, Jamie Dornan, Sebastian Stan, et. al.

Daphne is a 30-something woman navigating through love and heartbreak over the course of one year. During that time, she will unlock the secrets to her life in a sudden turn of events and in the most surprising of places. At one of her sister’s parties, Daphne meets Frank and Jack, who are both enormously attractive to her.

Unable to choose, Daphne finds herself bouncing between them instead, enjoying the distinct ways each man sees her. But fate has a way of making decisions for us, and the time soon comes when Daphne is forced to accept that.

Adventures of Rufus: the Fantastic Pet

Lionsgate Home Entertainment

Director: Ryan Bellgardt

Writers: Chris Hoyt, Jerome Reygner-Kalfon

Producers: Chris Hoyt, et. al.

Cast: Kyler Charles Beck, Lisandro Boccacci, et. al.

Friends Scott and Emily are at Scott’s grandmother’s home when they suddenly discover Rufus and the wizard Abbot in a secret room. They have a mission: they’ll gather some ingredients to make a magic dust to save their magical world.

Rated PG for fantasy action and mild language.

Once Were Brothers: Robbie Robertson and the Band

Available for streaming

Magnolia Pictures

Director/Writer: Daniel Roher

Producers: Lana Belle Mauro, et. al.

Cast: Martin Scorsese, Marilyn Monroe, Bob Dylan, et. al.

A confessional, cautionary tale of Robbie Robertson’s young life and the creation of one of the most enduring groups in the history of popular music, The Band.

Rated R for some language and drug references.

Wildlife

Available for streaming

The Criterion Collection

Director: Paul Dano

Writers: Paul Dano, Zoe Kazan

Producers: Paul Dano, Andrew Duncan, Riva Marker, Oren Moverman, Ann Ruark, Alex Saks, Jake Gyllenhaal, Eddie Vaisman, et. al.

Cast: Jake Gyllenhaal, Carey Mulligan, Ed Oxenbould, Zoe Colletti, Bill Camp, Travis W Bruyer, Tom Huston Orr, Darryl Cox, Ginger Gilmartin, Michael Gibbons, Jennifer Rogers, Richard L. Olsen, et. al.

When his father leaves to take a dangerous job fighting wildfires, Joe realizes his parent’s marriage is failing.

Set in the 1950’s, Joe tries to understand the intimate dynamics of marriage while both parents offer vague answers to his questions about the fate of their little family.

The metaphor of a forest fire and dissolving marriage is the back drop for a drama about feeling betrayed, yearning for freedom and living through uncertainty.

Rated PG-13 for thematic material including a sexual situation, brief strong language, and smoking.