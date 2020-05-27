Arizona jumps past 17,000 cases, 800 deaths, from COVID-19

Wednesday’s COVID-19 report from the Arizona Department of Health Services is a classic good-news, bad-news story.

The good news is that state’s latest 1,000-case gain represents the slowest acceleration of the virus since April 29. Arizona made the jump from 16,000 to 17,000 cases in a four-day span. That followed 28 consecutive days in which 1,000-caseload jumps took place every two to three days.

The bad news is that Arizona experienced one of its highest single-day caseload gains with 479 new positive tests between Tuesday and Wednesday. That brings the overall Arizona caseload to 17,262 patients, of which 9,614 have been confirmed this month.



In the past 58 days, Arizona has confirmed more than 16,000 new COVID-19 positive tests. As a point of comparison, it took 64 days for the state to reach its first 1,000 cases after the first reported positive test in January.

In addition, ADHS reported 24 deaths between Tuesday and Wednesday, bringing the state’s overall death count to 831. There have been 511 COVID-19 deaths in Arizona so far this month.

Demographic breakdown of Arizona cases

The Wednesday morning ADHS data shows the 65-and-older age group has accounted for 651 of the state’s 831 deaths. There have been 99 deaths reported among people 55-64 years of age.

ADHS reports women contract the virus in higher numbers than men in Arizona (53%), but more men than women die from COVID-19 (55%).

Location of cases

Maricopa County has the highest number of coronavirus cases in Arizona with 8,627.

Pima County has 2,119 cases, with the next highest frequency being in Navajo County with 1,652 cases. Apache County has 1,250 documented cases. Coconino County has 1,066 positive tests.

Testing data

ADHS reports 279,550 Arizonans have been tested for COVID-19 with a 5.5% positive test ratio.

People between the ages of 20 and 44 have had the highest number of positive tests (6,809), but the fewest deaths (36). Seniors 65-and-older have tested positive 3,552 times with 651 deaths.

The Arizona Department of Health Services website, www.azdhs.gov, includes detailed information on the ethnicity of coronavirus in Arizona as well as a zip code map that shows the location of confirmed cases.

Yavapai County

Yavapai County Community Health Services’ Wednesday morning report shows 292 confirmed positive tests with 143 patients who have now recovered from the virus. There have been five deaths reported in Yavapai County, all have been seniors 65 and older.

YCCHS reports 59 cases in the Sedona-Verde Valley region with 17 confirmed in Cottonwood, 17 in Sedona, 14 in Camp Verde and 11 throughout the rest of the Verde Valley. There are 118 confirmed cases at the Mingus Mountain Academy girls school.

YCCHS reports 10,017 people in Yavapai County have been tested for COVID-19 with 97.1% of those being negative.

Women outpace men by a 198-94 margin for positive COVID-19 tests in Yavapai County, according to YCCHS.

Hospital Reports

Wednesday, Verde Valley Medical Center in Cottonwood reported a hospital census of 54 patients with eight in critical care. VVMC reports one positive case of coronavirus with two tests pending.

Flagstaff Medical Center reports 24 positive tests with 18 results pending. FMC has admitted 191 patients; 33 of those patients are in critical care.

U.S. and global totals

The most recent estimates of U.S. and global cases of COVID-19 put the U.S. caseload at 1.72 million Wednesday morning, with the U.S. death tally at 100,000, the highest of any nation in the world, according to Johns Hopkins University. More than 365,000 Americans have recovered from COVID-19.

The virus is present in all 50 states, District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, Guam, the Northern Mariana Islands, and the U.S. Virgin Islands, according to the CDC.

There are 5.61 million cases reported worldwide, with 351,000 deaths and 2.31 million recoveries.

COVID-19 confirmed cases in Arizona

May 27 17,262 cases

May 23 16,039 cases

May 21 15,315 cases

May 18 14,170 cases



May 15 13,169 cases



May 13 12,176 cases



May 10 11,119 cases

May 8 10,526 cases



May 5 9,305 cases

May 2 8,364 cases

April 29 7,202 cases



April 24 6,045 cases



April 20 5,064 cases



April 16 4,234 cases

April 9 3,018 cases



April 4 2,019 cases



March 30 1,157 cases



Jan. 26 First confirmed Arizona case