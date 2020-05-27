Cottonwood Library to re-open June 2 with restrictions
COTTONWOOD – Beginning Tuesday, June 2, the Cottonwood Public Library will reopen with limited services, while continuing curbside pickup for those who prefer not to enter the building.
The library will be open Tuesday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Saturdays, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. until further notice. Due to public safety concerns related to COVID-19, the Cottonwood Public Library will not open meeting room spaces, public computer use, book sales or in-person programming at this time.
Patron printing will be available on a limited basis via email. Patrons with available holds may call the library to schedule a time for pickup, or call from the parking lot, and library staff will bring materials to a designated location.
Library patrons can continue to utilize free digital services with a library card. Library card registration is now open online.
Online Library Resources
The Cottonwood Public Library has a variety of online resources available to our community, including e-books and continuing education. Citizens are encouraged to take advantage of these offerings at http://www.ctwpl.info/databases.asp.
For more information, please visit ctwpl.info or call 928-634-7559.
- City of Sedona opens some facilities
- House approves limits on suing entities over COVID-19
- Chino Valley traffic stop leads to PANT search warrant, seven arrests
- 43 COVID-19 deaths in Arizona in past 24 hours
- Cliff Castle Casino Hotel to reopen June 1
- Eight acres charred in first Verde Valley wildland blaze of fire season
- Who you gonna call in a pandemic, Jerome?
- Accused kidnapper scheduled to head back to court
- Viral post about Oak Creek trash prompts avalanche of online discussion
- Arizona jumps past 16,000 mark for COVID-19 positive tests; 799 deaths
- Arizona sees highest single-day increase in COVID-19 cases
- 555 new COVID-19 cases over weekend; Yavapai County picks up 46 new cases
- Arizona nears 8,000 cases for COVID-19; 760 new positive tests in past two days
- Haunted Group owner never laid off 250 employees; now they are back to work
- Rollover claims life of driver in Cornville
- Man gets six years prison for violent attack at Walmart
- YCSO: Men arrested after incident involving AR-15, shotgun
- Cottonwood, Sedona Walgreens each have employee ‘evaluated’ for COVID-19
- Police say man planned ambush of cops; officer shot in left arm
- City of Sedona opens some facilities
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: