Cottonwood Library to re-open June 2 with restrictions

COTTONWOOD – Beginning Tuesday, June 2, the Cottonwood Public Library will reopen with limited services, while continuing curbside pickup for those who prefer not to enter the building.

The library will be open Tuesday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Saturdays, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. until further notice. Due to public safety concerns related to COVID-19, the Cottonwood Public Library will not open meeting room spaces, public computer use, book sales or in-person programming at this time.

Patron printing will be available on a limited basis via email. Patrons with available holds may call the library to schedule a time for pickup, or call from the parking lot, and library staff will bring materials to a designated location.

Library patrons can continue to utilize free digital services with a library card. Library card registration is now open online.



Online Library Resources

The Cottonwood Public Library has a variety of online resources available to our community, including e-books and continuing education. Citizens are encouraged to take advantage of these offerings at http://www.ctwpl.info/databases.asp.

For more information, please visit ctwpl.info or call 928-634-7559.