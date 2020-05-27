Cottonwood man arrested in strong-armed robbery attempt
COTTONWOOD – A Cottonwood man has been arrested for felony strong-armed robbery after attempting to steal a purse from a woman at Verde Valley Medical Center.
Police received the call at about 12:30 p.m. Tuesday that a man, later identified as 30-year-old Nicholas Thomas, grabbed a woman’s purse as she was walking into the hospital to visit a patient.
One of Thomas’ family members intervened as the suspect attempted to jump into a car and flee. Hospital security subsequently detained Thomas until officers arrived.
Thomas was booked into the Yavapai County Detention Center on one count of strong-armed robbery.
- House approves limits on suing entities over COVID-19
- Chino Valley traffic stop leads to PANT search warrant, seven arrests
- 43 COVID-19 deaths in Arizona in past 24 hours
- City of Sedona opens some facilities
- Cliff Castle Casino Hotel to reopen June 1
- Eight acres charred in first Verde Valley wildland blaze of fire season
- Who you gonna call in a pandemic, Jerome?
- Accused kidnapper scheduled to head back to court
- Viral post about Oak Creek trash prompts avalanche of online discussion
- Arizona jumps past 16,000 mark for COVID-19 positive tests; 799 deaths
- Arizona sees highest single-day increase in COVID-19 cases
- 555 new COVID-19 cases over weekend; Yavapai County picks up 46 new cases
- Arizona nears 8,000 cases for COVID-19; 760 new positive tests in past two days
- Haunted Group owner never laid off 250 employees; now they are back to work
- Rollover claims life of driver in Cornville
- Man gets six years prison for violent attack at Walmart
- YCSO: Men arrested after incident involving AR-15, shotgun
- Cottonwood, Sedona Walgreens each have employee ‘evaluated’ for COVID-19
- Police say man planned ambush of cops; officer shot in left arm
- City of Sedona opens some facilities
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: