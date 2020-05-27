OFFERS
Memorial Day weekend enforcement detail results in 8 DUI arrests

YCSO reported one aggravated DUI, four misdemeanor DUIs, two extreme DUIs, and one drug-related DUI. Adobe Stock Image

Staff Report
Originally Published: May 27, 2020 2:30 p.m.

A Memorial Day weekend DUI enforcement detail by the Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office resulted in eight drunken driver arrests.

YCSO assigned 10 deputies to the DUI enforcement detail. They made 49 traffic stops, in which deputies found 21 designated sober drivers. Eight drivers were arrested for DUI.

YCSO reported one aggravated DUI, four misdemeanor DUIs, two extreme DUIs, and one drug-related DUI.

The average breath alcohol level was .155, almost twice the legal limit, YCSO reported.

