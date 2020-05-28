COVID-19: Arizona adds 501 cases, 26 deaths in past day

Arizona added 501 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours. The state’s Health Services Department also confirmed 26 coronavirus deaths between Wednesday and Thursday.

That brings the state’s totals to 17,763 cases and 857 deaths.

Of the state’s 17,763 positive tests, 10,115 have been documented so far this month. Of the 857 COVID-19 deaths in Arizona, 537 have been documented in May.

Demographic breakdown of Arizona cases

The Thursday morning ADHS data shows the 65-and-older age group has accounted for 670 of the state’s 857 deaths. There have been 103 deaths reported among people 55-64 years of age.

ADHS reports women contract the virus in higher numbers than men in Arizona (53%), but more men than women die from COVID-19 (55%).

Location of cases

Maricopa County has the highest number of coronavirus cases in Arizona with 8,896.

Pima County has 2,167 cases, with the next highest frequency being in Navajo County with 1,678 cases. Apache County has 1,290 documented cases. Coconino County has 1,078 positive tests.

Testing data

ADHS reports 287,605 Arizonans have been tested for COVID-19 with a 5.5% positive test ratio.

People between the ages of 20 and 44 have had the highest number of positive tests (7,029), but the fewest deaths (39). Seniors 65-and-older have tested positive 3,637 times with 670 deaths.

The Arizona Department of Health Services website, www.azdhs.gov, includes detailed information on the ethnicity of coronavirus in Arizona as well as a zip code map that shows the location of confirmed cases.

Yavapai County

Yavapai County Community Health Services’ Thursday morning report shows 294 confirmed positive tests with 143 patients who have now recovered from the virus. There have been five deaths reported in Yavapai County, all have been seniors 65 and older.

YCCHS reports 60 cases in the Sedona-Verde Valley region with 18 confirmed in Cottonwood, 17 in Sedona, 14 in Camp Verde and 11 throughout the rest of the Verde Valley. There are 118 confirmed cases at the Mingus Mountain Academy girls school.

YCCHS reports 10,170 people in Yavapai County have been tested for COVID-19 with 97.1% of those being negative.

Women outpace men by a 199-95 margin for positive COVID-19 tests in Yavapai County, according to YCCHS.

See www.yavapai.us/chs.

Hospital Reports

See nahealth.com/covid-19-resources.

U.S. and global totals

The most recent estimates of U.S. and global cases of COVID-19 put the U.S. caseload at 1.74 million Thursday morning, with the U.S. death tally at 102,000, the highest of any nation in the world, according to Johns Hopkins University. More than 372,000 Americans have recovered from COVID-19.

The virus is present in all 50 states, District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, Guam, the Northern Mariana Islands, and the U.S. Virgin Islands, according to the CDC.

There are 5.69 million cases reported worldwide, with 356,000 deaths and 2.35 million recoveries.

COVID-19 confirmed cases in Arizona

May 28 17,763 cases

May 27 17,262 cases

May 23 16,039 cases

May 21 15,315 cases

May 18 14,170 cases



May 15 13,169 cases



May 13 12,176 cases



May 10 11,119 cases

May 8 10,526 cases



May 5 9,305 cases

May 2 8,364 cases

April 29 7,202 cases



April 24 6,045 cases



April 20 5,064 cases



April 16 4,234 cases

April 9 3,018 cases



April 4 2,019 cases



March 30 1,157 cases



Jan. 26 First confirmed Arizona case