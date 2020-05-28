COVID-19: Arizona adds 501 cases, 26 deaths in past day
Arizona added 501 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours. The state’s Health Services Department also confirmed 26 coronavirus deaths between Wednesday and Thursday.
That brings the state’s totals to 17,763 cases and 857 deaths.
Of the state’s 17,763 positive tests, 10,115 have been documented so far this month. Of the 857 COVID-19 deaths in Arizona, 537 have been documented in May.
Demographic breakdown of Arizona cases
The Thursday morning ADHS data shows the 65-and-older age group has accounted for 670 of the state’s 857 deaths. There have been 103 deaths reported among people 55-64 years of age.
ADHS reports women contract the virus in higher numbers than men in Arizona (53%), but more men than women die from COVID-19 (55%).
Location of cases
Maricopa County has the highest number of coronavirus cases in Arizona with 8,896.
Pima County has 2,167 cases, with the next highest frequency being in Navajo County with 1,678 cases. Apache County has 1,290 documented cases. Coconino County has 1,078 positive tests.
Testing data
ADHS reports 287,605 Arizonans have been tested for COVID-19 with a 5.5% positive test ratio.
People between the ages of 20 and 44 have had the highest number of positive tests (7,029), but the fewest deaths (39). Seniors 65-and-older have tested positive 3,637 times with 670 deaths.
The Arizona Department of Health Services website, www.azdhs.gov, includes detailed information on the ethnicity of coronavirus in Arizona as well as a zip code map that shows the location of confirmed cases.
Yavapai County
Yavapai County Community Health Services’ Thursday morning report shows 294 confirmed positive tests with 143 patients who have now recovered from the virus. There have been five deaths reported in Yavapai County, all have been seniors 65 and older.
YCCHS reports 60 cases in the Sedona-Verde Valley region with 18 confirmed in Cottonwood, 17 in Sedona, 14 in Camp Verde and 11 throughout the rest of the Verde Valley. There are 118 confirmed cases at the Mingus Mountain Academy girls school.
YCCHS reports 10,170 people in Yavapai County have been tested for COVID-19 with 97.1% of those being negative.
Women outpace men by a 199-95 margin for positive COVID-19 tests in Yavapai County, according to YCCHS.
See www.yavapai.us/chs.
Hospital Reports
See nahealth.com/covid-19-resources.
U.S. and global totals
The most recent estimates of U.S. and global cases of COVID-19 put the U.S. caseload at 1.74 million Thursday morning, with the U.S. death tally at 102,000, the highest of any nation in the world, according to Johns Hopkins University. More than 372,000 Americans have recovered from COVID-19.
The virus is present in all 50 states, District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, Guam, the Northern Mariana Islands, and the U.S. Virgin Islands, according to the CDC.
There are 5.69 million cases reported worldwide, with 356,000 deaths and 2.35 million recoveries.
COVID-19 confirmed cases in Arizona
May 28 17,763 cases
May 27 17,262 cases
May 23 16,039 cases
May 21 15,315 cases
May 18 14,170 cases
May 15 13,169 cases
May 13 12,176 cases
May 10 11,119 cases
May 8 10,526 cases
May 5 9,305 cases
May 2 8,364 cases
April 29 7,202 cases
April 24 6,045 cases
April 20 5,064 cases
April 16 4,234 cases
April 9 3,018 cases
April 4 2,019 cases
March 30 1,157 cases
Jan. 26 First confirmed Arizona case
- House approves limits on suing entities over COVID-19
- Chino Valley traffic stop leads to PANT search warrant, seven arrests
- 43 COVID-19 deaths in Arizona in past 24 hours
- City of Sedona opens some facilities
- Cliff Castle Casino Hotel to reopen June 1
- Eight acres charred in first Verde Valley wildland blaze of fire season
- Who you gonna call in a pandemic, Jerome?
- Accused kidnapper scheduled to head back to court
- Viral post about Oak Creek trash prompts avalanche of online discussion
- Going, going, gone: Jerome’s Little Daisy goes on auction block
- Arizona sees highest single-day increase in COVID-19 cases
- 555 new COVID-19 cases over weekend; Yavapai County picks up 46 new cases
- Arizona nears 8,000 cases for COVID-19; 760 new positive tests in past two days
- Haunted Group owner never laid off 250 employees; now they are back to work
- Rollover claims life of driver in Cornville
- Man gets six years prison for violent attack at Walmart
- YCSO: Men arrested after incident involving AR-15, shotgun
- Cottonwood, Sedona Walgreens each have employee ‘evaluated’ for COVID-19
- Police say man planned ambush of cops; officer shot in left arm
- City of Sedona opens some facilities
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: