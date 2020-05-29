702 new Arizona COVID-19 cases, 28 deaths, in past day

Arizona recorded its highest number of new COVID-19 positive tests between Thursday and Friday as the state’s overall caseload surged past 18,000.

The Friday report from the Arizona Department of Health Services shows 702 new positive test results in the past 24 hours, pushing the state total to 18,465 cases. Arizona recorded 1,203 new positive test results in the past two days.

The Friday ADHS report also shows 28 confirmed COVID-19 deaths in the past day, pushing Arizona’s death count to 885.

Of the state’s 18,465 positive tests, 10,817 have been documented so far this month. Of the 885 COVID-19 deaths in Arizona, 565 have been documented in May.

In the past 60 days, Arizona has confirmed more than 17,000 new COVID-19 positive tests. As a point of comparison, it took 64 days for the state to reach its first 1,000 cases after the first reported positive test in January.

Demographic breakdown of Arizona cases

The Friday morning ADHS data shows the 65-and-older age group has accounted for 690 of the state’s 885 deaths. There have been 108 deaths reported among people 55-64 years of age.

ADHS reports women contract the virus in higher numbers than men in Arizona (53%), but more men than women die from COVID-19 (55%).

Location of cases

Maricopa County has the highest number of coronavirus cases in Arizona with 9,112.

Pima County has 2,234 cases, with the next highest frequency being in Navajo County with 1,752 cases. Apache County has 1,414 documented cases. Coconino County has 1,104 positive tests.

Testing data

ADHS reports 297,495 Arizonans have been tested for COVID-19 with a 5.6% positive test ratio.

People between the ages of 20 and 44 have had the highest number of positive tests (7,335), but the fewest deaths (41). Seniors 65-and-older have tested positive 3,709 times with 690 deaths.

The Arizona Department of Health Services website, www.azdhs.gov, includes detailed information on the ethnicity of coronavirus in Arizona as well as a zip code map that shows the location of confirmed cases.

Yavapai County

Yavapai County Community Health Services’ Friday morning report shows 294 confirmed positive tests with 143 patients who have now recovered from the virus. There have been five deaths reported in Yavapai County, all have been seniors 65 and older.

YCCHS reports 60 cases in the Sedona-Verde Valley region with 18 confirmed in Cottonwood, 17 in Sedona, 14 in Camp Verde and 11 throughout the rest of the Verde Valley. There are 118 confirmed cases at the Mingus Mountain Academy girls school.

YCCHS reports 10,523 people in Yavapai County have been tested for COVID-19 with 97.2% of those being negative.

Women outpace men by a 199-95 margin for positive COVID-19 tests in Yavapai County, according to YCCHS.

See www.yavapai.us/chs.

Hospital Reports

Friday, Verde Valley Medical Center in Cottonwood reported a hospital census of 52 patients with 11 in critical care. VVMC reports one positive case of coronavirus with four tests pending.

Flagstaff Medical Center reports 23 positive tests with 35 results pending. FMC has admitted 186 patients; 34 of those patients are in critical care.

See nahealth.com/covid-19-resources.

U.S. and global totals

The most recent estimates of U.S. and global cases of COVID-19 put the U.S. caseload at 1.76 million Friday morning, with the U.S. death tally at 103,000, the highest of any nation in the world, according to Johns Hopkins University. More than 379,000 Americans have recovered from COVID-19.

The virus is present in all 50 states, District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, Guam, the Northern Mariana Islands, and the U.S. Virgin Islands, according to the CDC.

There are 5.8 million cases reported worldwide, with 360,000 deaths and 2.4 million recoveries.

COVID-19 confirmed cases in Arizona

May 29 18,465 cases

May 27 17,262 cases

May 23 16,039 cases

May 21 15,315 cases

May 18 14,170 cases



May 15 13,169 cases



May 13 12,176 cases



May 10 11,119 cases

May 8 10,526 cases



May 5 9,305 cases

May 2 8,364 cases

April 29 7,202 cases



April 24 6,045 cases



April 20 5,064 cases



April 16 4,234 cases

April 9 3,018 cases



April 4 2,019 cases



March 30 1,157 cases



Jan. 26 First confirmed Arizona case