Brush fire along 89A, near Cornville Road, quickly contained

COTTONWOOD - Thursday, just before 1 p.m., the Cottonwood Fire Department responded to a reported brush fire along State Route 89A, just south of Bill Gray Road and Immaculate Conception Catholic Church.

Upon arrival, firefighters found an active near the shoulder of the southbound lanes of the highway. Firefighters were able to quickly limit fire spread and extinguish the blaze.

The fire was contained to an area of less than a quarter of an acre.

Assistance was provided by the Cottonwood Police Department. Investigation revealed that fire cause was a spark from a vehicle that had sustained a major wheel malfunction.

Vegetation is drying quickly with the warm, dry weather. Fire departments ask everyone to be extremely careful with fire and all flame or any potentially spark-producing equipment.

For information about best practices, contact the Cottonwood Fire Department at 928-634-2741.