OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Submit Event
MEDIA
Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections State Archives
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Public Notices Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local Regional State Crime & Courts CVBugle.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Commentary Rants & Raves
SPORTS
CELEBRATE
KUDOS
Art Nightlife See & Do Music Movies Books
FEATURES
Blogs Business & Economy What's Happening Outdoors
VILLAGER
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
About Us Event Calendar RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo General Submissions Place an Ad Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections State Archives Public Notices Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
TRUSTED NEWS LEADER FOR COTTONWOOD, CAMP VERDE & THE VERDE VALLEY
Fri, May 29
Weather  93.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Brush fire along 89A, near Cornville Road, quickly contained

Thursday, just before 1 p.m., the Cottonwood Fire Department responded to a reported brush fire along State Route 89A, just south of Bill Gray Road and Immaculate Conception Catholic Church. Firefighters were able to quickly limit fire spread and extinguish the blaze. VVN/Vyto Starinskas

Thursday, just before 1 p.m., the Cottonwood Fire Department responded to a reported brush fire along State Route 89A, just south of Bill Gray Road and Immaculate Conception Catholic Church. Firefighters were able to quickly limit fire spread and extinguish the blaze. VVN/Vyto Starinskas

mugshot photo
By Jason W. Brooks
Originally Published: May 29, 2020 10:52 a.m.

COTTONWOOD - Thursday, just before 1 p.m., the Cottonwood Fire Department responded to a reported brush fire along State Route 89A, just south of Bill Gray Road and Immaculate Conception Catholic Church.

Upon arrival, firefighters found an active near the shoulder of the southbound lanes of the highway. Firefighters were able to quickly limit fire spread and extinguish the blaze.

The fire was contained to an area of less than a quarter of an acre.

Assistance was provided by the Cottonwood Police Department. Investigation revealed that fire cause was a spark from a vehicle that had sustained a major wheel malfunction.

Vegetation is drying quickly with the warm, dry weather. Fire departments ask everyone to be extremely careful with fire and all flame or any potentially spark-producing equipment.

For information about best practices, contact the Cottonwood Fire Department at 928-634-2741.

Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

More like this story

UPDATE: Firefighters extinguish 6-acre fire off Bill Gray Road (with video)
Fire Burns in Catholic Church
Good Samaritans prevent wild fire
Fire officials extinguish brush fire near Dead Horse Ranch State Park
Lightning triggers brush fire in Jerome
Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe

* indicates required
Websites
News