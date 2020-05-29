VERDE VALLEY CORONAVIRUS HEROES: Ambulance crews adjust to each call as they go

COTTONWOOD — Rich Grimes has had to get creative to make sure Verde Valley Ambulance staff has proper, sanitized equipment.

Not only has Grimes, an assistant captain whose responsibilities include ordering and maintaining supplies, had to search for non-traditional routes to keep personal protective equipment, or PPE, in stock during the COVID-19 pandemic, but he’s also had to help the staff get the most of the items and materials already in its possession.

Sanitizing masks with UV light

First responders are known for their ability to improvise, and the shortage of N95 masks and other PPE has brought that inventiveness to international prominence once again.

Grimes discovered that South Fork, Colo., Fire and Rescue had published a video and emailed nationwide instructions on how to make an oven that would help sanitize N95 masks using UV-C germicidal light bulbs, which is particularly useful for destroying genetic material, such as viruses.

The department says, in a video posted to its website, that the light will kill about 99 percent of viruses in a mask, showing tally marks for the maximum 10 times each mask could be run through a makeshift oven.

Grimes recreated such an oven at Verde Valley Ambulance’s Cottonwood facility.

The wooden box must prevent all light from escaping.

“The 10 maximum times is about how many times the stretchy bands of the mask can take the UV-C light,” Grimes said.

He said it’s common to use a type of medical equipment or material a certain way for decades, then, a shortage or health information leads to protocol changes – sometimes almost overnight.

“Until recently, N95 masks, for example, were one-time use items,” Grimes said.

Other equipment changes

One recent addition has been a plexiglass partition between the front driver area and the patient zone.

However, for the most part, the COVID-19 pandemic has meant ambulance crews and emergency medical technicians are merely stepping up and using more of their training and supplies already in place for dealing with patients and airborne pathogens.

“My wife works in healthcare as well,” Grimes said. “We have always thought about doing what’s safe to not only not contract illnesses, but to not become carriers as well.”

Verde Valley Ambulance staff bring enough items with them to work to be at the station for 24 hours at a time.

Staying informed

Kim Moore, the EMS chief for the Verde Valley Ambulance Company, said she’s grateful whenever emergency dispatchers end up providing detailed information about patients with symptoms consistent with possible COVID-19 infections. That information tends to be more readily available on planned transports, such as facility-to-facility, rather than on emergencies, such as traffic accidents.

Moore said the company reviews new statistics, protocol and CDC recommendations every 24 hours. Grimes said every call is a calculated risk, and the chance of getting an infection from a patient is never zero. However, he, too, is grateful for any information that helps first responders plan to protect themselves further.

“We try to control every element of the environment that we can,” he said. “We treat every patient as if they’re infected. And gloves and handwashing and other basic things are just as important as having the latest, greatest PPE.”

Getting supplied

Grimes said masks, goggles, gowns and jumpsuits have long been part of ambulance transports, as have been sanitizing everything from the patient zone of an ambulance to a worker’s boots.

Grimes said larger organizations drive down the cost and up their inventories by ordering safety supplies in huge bulk, but small ambulance companies in semi-rural Arizona don’t have that luxury.

“A lot of places don’t have enough money in the bank to order, say, 10,000 gowns,” he said. “So we try to keep long lists of suppliers and track changes to prices, turnaround times and amount available for each item for each supplier.”

Other agencies, such as Copper Canyon Fire and Medical, Sedona Fire and the Verde Valley Fire District also work hard to stay up on supplies and the latest CDC-recommended best practices.

Grimes said that in addition to CDC protocol about best practices changing, sometimes on an almost daily basis, equipment protocol can change as well.

“That’s normal for us, and it’s normal for information to change quickly in a new pandemic,” he said. “We’re in a line of work where managing that type of stress is what we already do.”